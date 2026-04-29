Health foot in sandal Healthy Heel

April is National Foot Health Month and deserves more recognition.

Healthy feet are the foundation of an active, confident life — and there is no better time to start than right now, before sandal season. Most foot problems are highly treatable when caught early.” — Carol J. Buck, MIA, CEO Xenna Corporation

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- April is National Foot Health Awareness Month, yet few are aware of its importance.Millions of Americans deal with foot problems that are easy to overlook during boot-and-sneaker season but become hard to hide once open-toed shoes come out. Among the most common culprits are athlete's foot, fungal toenails, and dry, cracked heels — all of which can be managed or prevented with a little attention.One condition worthy of monitoring is Athlete's foot, a fungal infection that causes itching, burning, and peeling skin between the toes. It thrives in warm, moist environments such as locker rooms, pool decks, and sweaty sneakers. Fungal toenails — known medically as onychomycosis — result in thickened, discolored, unsightly nails that can seriously affect a person's confidence when it comes to going barefoot or wearing open shoes. Dry, cracked heels involve rough, fissured skin on the bottom and edges of the feet that can become painful or even bleed if neglected over time.Fortunately, there are effective over-the-counter solutions available for consumers who want to tackle these issues before summer arrives. NONYX Nail Gel for Fungus-Damaged Toenails, manufactured by Xenna Corporation. It is a good example of a clinically-proven product for consumers looking to improve the look of their toenails before sandal season. Other helpful products include foot softening and exfoliating creams to smooth dry, cracked heels, as well as foot deodorizers, which are especially important for people who play sports in sneakers, such as tennis, or wear leather shoes for activities like golf, where feet can sweat and develop odor throughout the day.Beyond products, the APMA recommends a proactive foot-care routine that anyone can follow year-round. Their website, apma.org, is an excellent resource for tips on keeping feet healthy and looking their best. Key recommendations from podiatrists include:• Clip toenails periodically and properly — cut nails straight across to prevent painful ingrown toenails.• Avoid walking barefoot in risky locations such as parking lots where broken glass may be hiding, pool decks, and locker rooms where fungal infections can easily spread.• Inspect your feet regularly for changes in color, texture, or nail appearance that could signal an emerging problem.• Keep feet clean and thoroughly dry, especially between the toes, to discourage fungal growth.Foot health also means wearing properly fitting shoes — and this is especially important when selecting flip-flops, which can be too loose and cause trips, stumbles, and ankle turns. The APMA offers specific guidance on flip-flop selection: look for pairs with arch support, secure straps, and a snug — not loose— fit. For athletic activities, choose sport-specific footwear that provides adequate support and ventilation to keep feet comfortable and protected."We encourage everyone to make spring the season they invest a little time and attention in their feet," said Carol J. Buck, CEO of Xenna. "Most foot problems are highly treatable when caught early, and a few simple habits can make all the difference. Healthy feet are the foundation of an active, confident life — and there is no better time to start than right now, before sandal season is in full swing."About National Foot Health Awareness MonthNational Foot Health Awareness Month is observed every April under the leadership of the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA). For more information on foot care tips, finding a podiatrist, and selecting proper footwear, visit www.apma.org

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