Official faculty invitation to Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla for INDSPNCON 2026 at AIIMS Rishikesh. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla delivering a faculty lecture at INDSPNCON 2026, AIIMS Rishikesh. Dr Rao the best Spine surgeon In India and Guntur The advanced biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, designed for precision neurovascular procedures and minimally invasive surgeries, first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India. The high-tech neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur featuring advanced imaging and navigation systems for precise brain and spine surgeries.

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Highlights 3 Advanced Pediatric Neurosurgery Techniques Following INDSPNCON 2026 Presentations

Our focus is translating innovation into safer pediatric care; INDSPNCON 2026 techniques now directly improve our surgical strategies and patient outcomes.” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Neurosurgeon & Founder, Dr. Rao’s Hospital

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mohana Rao Patibandla, a leading neurosurgeon in Guntur and internationally trained specialist, is bringing cutting-edge pediatric neurosurgical innovations into active clinical practice following his faculty presentations at INDSPNCON 2026, held in January 2026 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences Rishikesh.Presented at the national conference organized by the Indian Society for Pediatric Neurosurgery, these techniques are now being actively implemented to improve surgical precision, safety, and long-term neurological outcomes in children undergoing complex brain and spine procedures.“Our focus is not only on innovation but on translating these advancements into safer, more effective care for children,” said Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla . “The techniques presented at INDSPNCON 2026 are now directly influencing our surgical strategies and patient outcomes.”This transition from conference presentation to real-world application highlights a growing trend in Indian neurosurgery—rapid adoption of advanced, minimally invasive, and technology-driven approaches.Minimally Invasive Brain Tumor Surgery Now in Practice: BrainPath ApproachFollowing his presentation on BrainPath-assisted parafascicular resection of intraventricular tumors in children, Dr. Patibandla is actively applying this minimally invasive technique in clinical practice.By utilizing natural white matter corridors, the BrainPath approach minimizes damage to surrounding brain tissue while allowing precise access to deep-seated tumors. Early outcomes demonstrate reduced postoperative deficits, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery, marking a significant advancement in pediatric neuro-oncology.Large-Scale Neuromonitoring Experience Enhancing Surgical SafetyInsights from Dr. Patibandla’s 180-patient experience in pediatric intraoperative neuromonitoring are now strengthening safety protocols in high-risk neurosurgeries.The integration of multimodal neuromonitoring—including SSEPs, MEPs, and cranial nerve monitoring—enables real-time detection of neurological compromise, allowing surgeons to make immediate intraoperative adjustments. This has contributed to improved neurological preservation and safer surgical outcomes in complex pediatric brain and spine cases.Transforming Complex CVJ Surgery: Endoscopic Endonasal Salvage ApproachOne of the most impactful techniques now being implemented is endoscopic endonasal transnasal odontoidectomy (EETO) for complex craniovertebral junction (CVJ) pathology.In a challenging pediatric case presented at INDSPNCON 2026:Transoral odontoidectomy was attempted but the odontoid could not be reached due to anatomical constraintsPosterior realignment with C1–C2 DCER and subsequent occipitocervical fixation failed to relieve ventral brainstem compressionEETO was performed as a final salvage procedure, achieving effective decompression and significant neurological recovery.This approach demonstrates how advanced endoscopic skull base techniques are redefining the management of previously difficult or failed CVJ cases.Bridging Innovation and Patient OutcomesThe continued application of these techniques underscores a critical shift from conference innovation to real-world patient benefit. At Dr. Rao’s Hospital, these advancements are contributing to:Safer surgical proceduresReduced complicationsFaster recovery timesImproved long-term neurological outcomesAbout Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla is an internationally trained neurosurgeon specializing in pediatric neurosurgery, skull base surgery, neuro-oncology, and cerebrovascular surgery. With advanced training in the United States, he is known for integrating minimally invasive and technologically advanced techniques into routine clinical care.About Dr. Rao’s Hospital Dr. Rao’s Hospital, Guntur (IIN), Andhra Pradesh , is a state-of-the-art center for brain, spine, and nerve care, offering advanced neurosurgical treatment supported by modern infrastructure and multidisciplinary expertise.Media ContactDr. Rao’s Hospital📞 090100 56444📧 info@drraoshospitals.com| drpatibandla@gmail.comKeywords:pediatric neurosurgery India, BrainPath surgery, intraoperative neuromonitoring, endoscopic endonasal odontoidectomy, craniovertebral junction surgery, minimally invasive neurosurgery, INDSPNCON 2026, AIIMS Rishikesh, pediatric brain tumor surgery, neurosurgery innovation India

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