Michael Shea of Transworld Named Industry Expert in the Lawn and Landscaping Industry

Veteran Business Broker Michael Shea Named Valuation and Business Sale Expert for the Lawn Maintenance and Landscaping Industry

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Shea, Business Broker and Partner with Transworld Business Advisors in Tampa, has been officially recognized as a BBP Industry Expert in Lawn Maintenance and Service by Business Brokerage Press, Inc., publisher of the nationally respected Business Reference Guide.This designation reflects Shea’s extensive experience advising buyers and sellers within the lawn care and outdoor services industry. As an approved Industry Expert, his insights and market expertise will contribute to Business Brokerage Press’s industry reference materials used by brokers, lenders, and advisors nationwide.“I work with service‑based business owners every day who want clarity around value, scalability, and exit readiness,” said Michael Shea. “Being recognized by Business Brokerage Press as an Industry Expert validates the hands‑on, data‑driven approach we bring to transactions in the lawn maintenance sector.”As part of this recognition, Shea will be featured in the Business Reference Guide and the Business Brokerage Press Industry Expert Directory, providing visibility to business buyers, sellers, and professionals seeking specialized guidance in the lawn maintenance and service market.Shea is based in Tampa, Florida, and advises small‑to‑mid‑market business owners throughout Florida and the Southeast, with a focus on practical valuation, clean financials, and disciplined exit planning.For more information about buying or selling a business, visit:About Transworld Business AdvisorsTransworld Business Advisors(TBA) is among the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands. With over 40 years of business brokerage experience, Transworld Business Advisors is in the business of helping buyers and sellers connect, conducting franchise consultations, and supporting franchise development. The company represents acquisition-minded corporations or individuals interested in owning their own company or franchise. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, Transworld Business Advisors are business sale specialists that represent numerous listings across multiple industries. For more information about Transworld visit www.tworld.com and for information on owning a Transworld franchise, visit www.tworldfranchise.com

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