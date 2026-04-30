Houston Stands Out as Texas Claims Best State for Business for Record 22nd Year

Opus Virtual Offices gives Houston entrepreneurs a prestigious business address in the heart of the city for only $99 per month.

Houston is a premier destination for entrepreneurs, and Opus is here to make sure they have everything they need to succeed.” — Yori Galel, CEO, Opus Virtual Offices

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas has been named the best state for business for a record 22nd consecutive year by Chief Executive magazine, and nowhere is that momentum more evident than in Houston. As Texas's largest city and a global hub for energy, technology, and innovation, Houston is where ambitious entrepreneurs come to build. Opus Virtual Offices is already there, offering a prestigious business address in one of the city's most sought-after Class-A buildings.The ranking is based on an annual survey of the nation's leading CEOs, presidents, and business owners conducted by Chief Executive magazine. Texas has topped the list every year since the ranking launched. Governor Greg Abbott credited the state's pro-growth policies, world-class workforce, and strategic investments in education and infrastructure for the continued recognition.Adding to the achievement, preliminary estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis show the Texas economy expanded to $2.9 trillion in 2025, leading the nation in GDP growth at a rate of 2.5 percent.Opus Virtual Offices gives entrepreneurs immediate access to Texas's thriving business environment without the overhead of traditional full-time office space. For only $99 per month, clients seeking a virtual office in Houston , Austin, Dallas or many other locations throughout Texas can receive a prestigious business address, professional mail receipt, live call answering, personalized call transferring, and a dedicated business phone number."We have always believed in Texas's potential, and this record-breaking recognition confirms what business leaders across the country already know," said Yori Galel, CEO of Opus Virtual Offices. "Houston is a premier destination for entrepreneurs, and Opus is here to make sure they have everything they need to succeed."Opus Virtual Offices is changing how businesses and entrepreneurs establish a professional presence across the United States. With 650-plus locations nationwide, Opus gives businesses access to prestigious business addresses, live receptionists, and a full suite of communication tools at a fraction of traditional office costs. No long-term contracts. No hidden fees.

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