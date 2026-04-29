DESTINATION SILVER STAR INDUCTED TO GLOBAL ALLIANCE OF DESTINATIONS TRANSFORMING THE FUTURE OF TOURISM

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Tourism is both vulnerable to climate and social disruption and uniquely powerful in helping solve it.” — Rodney Payne, CEO of Destination Think

SILVER STAR, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Destination Silver Star has officially joined the Destination Think Collective , a peer group of ambitious, forward-thinking travel leaders who are committed to using travel to make a better world. This global network of destinations is leading the charge toward a sustainable future by implementing and promoting the best solutions.The Collective unites dozens of ambitious destinations worldwide, including Auckland, Banff, Copenhagen, Queenstown, Hawai’i, and Whistler. Member destinations believe that when the tourism industry evolves to meet the challenges of our time, it can become one of the world’s greatest forces for good. For Destination Silver Star, joining this movement reflects the resort community’s commitment to protecting the natural assets that enable local operators to provide visitors with one of the world’s top Nordic skiing experiences.“This is about shared responsibility,” said Michael Benedek, Executive Director. “By joining the Collective, we’re not only committing to safeguard what we love, but also gaining access to a global community where we can learn from the best and accelerate our efforts to steward this region, its ecosystems, and its communities.”The Collective strives to build a tourism industry that supports and benefits everyone in local communities, while protecting the planet and creating a resilient economy. A core belief of the group is that travel uniquely enables people to experience sustainability solutions firsthand, inspiring them to embrace change. Visitors return home transformed, carrying new ideas and a deeper sense of responsibility that can turn into positive action within their home communities.Destination Silver Star is already setting a high standard for destination development and stewardship as a nimble team that responds to community needs. Their recent Biosphere Certification — an internationally recognized designation aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals — reflects a genuine commitment to responsible tourism. Enhancing the green and shoulder seasons as a climate adaptation strategy is one example of an initiative that can guide other destinations facing similar challenges, while the Collective offers access to new ideas and resources to accelerate those efforts. By joining the Collective, Destination Silver Star can share its leadership, inspire travellers seeking meaningful, responsible experiences, and help protect our planet and communities.“Tourism is both vulnerable to climate and social disruption—and uniquely powerful in helping solve it,” said Rodney Payne, CEO of Destination Think, the organization facilitating the Collective. “We’re excited to welcome Destination Silver Star to the Collective, where they can be a vocal advocate for tourism-led solutions that redefine meaning and purpose in how visitors explore the world.”ABOUT DESTINATION SILVER STARDestination Silver Star is the destination marketing and management organization for Silver Star, a vibrant mid-mountain village nestled in the Monashee Mountain Range of BC's Okanagan Valley. A not-for-profit, membership-based organization founded in 2020, DSS exists to protect, enhance and promote the magic of Silver Star by growing the local economy through marketing, media relations, events, research, and destination development. With approximately 1,000 members spanning accommodations, attractions, dining, retail, and homeowners, DSS represents the full community of Silver Star, a mountain destination known for its village charm and world-class trails. Learn more at destinationsilverstar.com.ABOUT THE COLLECTIVEThe Destination Think Collective is a global alliance of destinations dedicated to transforming tourism into a catalyst for community wellbeing, climate action, and cultural respect. Facilitated by Destination Think, its members collaborate through shared learning and advocacy to lead by example, demonstrating how travel can regenerate the planet and communities.

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