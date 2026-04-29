New CPR Training Center Opens in Watsonville, Bringing Lifesaving Skills to the Community

New CPR training center opens in Watsonville, offering BLS, ACLS, PALS, and First Aid with modern equipment, flexible classes, and same-day certification.

WATSONVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety Training Seminars is proud to announce the grand opening of its new, modern CPR certification school located at 563 Auto Center Dr, Suite 203, Watsonville, CA 95076, bringing high-quality, accessible lifesaving training to the heart of Santa Cruz County.

Conveniently situated near the Watsonville Auto Center and just minutes from Highway 1, the new facility serves students from across Watsonville’s vibrant neighborhoods, including Freedom, Interlaken, and the areas surrounding Cabrillo College’s Watsonville Center. The location is also easily accessible for residents of nearby communities such as Aptos, Capitola, Santa Cruz, Salinas, and Gilroy, making it a central hub for professional certification training along the Central Coast.

The new training center offers a full range of emergency training courses, including BLS (Basic Life Support), ACLS (Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support), PALS (Pediatric Advanced Life Support), CPR, and First Aid certification. These courses are designed to meet the needs of a wide variety of professionals, including medical and healthcare providers, nurses, dentists, EMTs, teachers, and childcare providers, as well as anyone seeking to gain critical lifesaving skills.

What sets this new Watsonville location apart is its commitment to modern, hands-on learning. Students train using state-of-the-art CPR verification stations and voice-assisted manikins, ensuring precise feedback and skill mastery. Courses are led by experienced live instructors, blending advanced technology with personalized guidance for a highly effective learning experience. Students receive the certification card on the day of class.

“We are excited to bring this new training center to Watsonville and serve the surrounding communities,” said Laura Seidel, owner of Safety Training Seminars. “Our goal is to make high-quality CPR and advanced life support training more accessible while using the latest technology to ensure every student leaves confident and fully prepared to respond in an emergency.”

With its strategic location near landmarks like Ramsay Park and Watsonville Municipal Airport, the facility is positioned to support both local residents and commuting professionals. Flexible scheduling options, including weekday and weekend classes, make it easier than ever to stay certified.

Safety Training Seminars continues to expand its footprint across Northern California, reinforcing its mission to improve community safety through CPR education.

About Safety Training Seminars

Founded in 1989, Safety Training Seminars is a woman-owned company providing certified CPR, BLS, ACLS, and PALS training across 65+ Northern California locations. Led by President Laura Seidel, the organization offers daily classes with flexible scheduling and same-day certification. As an EMSA-approved provider, Safety Training Seminars delivers accessible, high-quality safety education backed by a strong focus on customer service and affordability.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.



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