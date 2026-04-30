MyHomeQuote enters the Stair Lift Market, expanding access to mobility solutions for U.S. homeowners

MyHomeQuote, a fast-growing lead-generation platform for the U.S. home improvement industry, is expanding into the stair lift market.

TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyHomeQuote , a fast-growing lead-generation platform for the U.S. home improvement industry, is expanding into the stair lift market, a segment driven by accelerating demand for aging-in-place solutions and sustained demographic shifts across the country.The move is part of the company's broader strategy to identify and enter high-potential niches. MyHomeQuote has already secured its first contractor partnerships in this vertical and begun generating demand, marking a deliberate entry into a specialized and rapidly growing category.According to industry estimates, the U.S. stair lift market is projected to grow at an annual rate of approximately 6-8% over the next decade, fueled by the rising population of Americans aged 65 and older. By 2040, this group is expected to reach nearly 80 million, many of whom prefer to age in the prepared for comfortable living place.Stair lifts offer a practical and cost-effective alternative, with installation costs typically ranging from $2,000 to $15,000, a modest price for ensuring constant care, comfort, and protection from injuries - something that becomes a key priority at that age and helps prevent accidents and similar risks.Expanding into a high-intent, underserved nicheWith this launch, MyHomeQuote continues to broaden its portfolio beyond traditional categories such as roofing, gutter installation, and HVAC. The stair lift vertical represents a high-intent service category where homeowners actively seek reliable contractors and personalized consultations.“Our expansion into stair lifts reflects how we approach growth," says Artem Berehovyi, Chief Revenue Officer at MyHomeQuote. “We focus on segments where demand is real, competition is fragmented, and contractors benefit from consistent, high-quality leads. This vertical checks all three boxes.”Early traction and first partner resultsSince launching the vertical, MyHomeQuote has already onboarded its first partners and started delivering qualified leads. Early feedback indicates strong conversion potential, driven by urgent customer needs and relatively short decision cycles.Contractors in this space benefit from:- High-value projects with fast installation timelines- Pre-qualified leads from homeowners actively seeking installation- A growing customer base driven by demographic trends- Short sales cycles driven by non-deferrable purchase decisions- Opportunities for repeat revenue through maintenance and upgradesBuilt on vetted partnerships and measurable resultsMyHomeQuote applies the same standards to its stair lift vertical as across its entire platform: transparency, lead quality, and long-term contractor partnerships. The platform connects homeowners with vetted professionals while ensuring clear expectations and measurable value on both sides.“Our goal isn’t just to add more verticals,” added Artem Berehovyi. “It’s to build sustainable ecosystems where contractors can grow and diversify their business, and homeowners can confidently find the right professionals.”What's next for MyHomeQuoteThe stair lift vertical marks another step in MyHomeQuote’s broader mission: to become a trusted, data-driven lead-generation partner across the U.S. home-improvement landscape. The company plans to continue expanding into adjacent niches where homeowner demand is high, and quality contractor coverage remains limited.About MyHomeQuoteMyHomeQuote is a marketing intelligence platform that leverages AI and machine learning to connect homeowners with top-rated contractors across the U.S. home improvement market.The platform drives homeowner demand through Google, Facebook, TikTok, native advertising, and organic channels across 11 service categories, including roofing, windows, HVAC, gutters, and bathrooms. All leads are qualified through MyHomeQuote's proprietary funnel system and delivered to partners via API integration.

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