Mark Seidenfeld Sets Sail Into 'Uncharted Waters' With New Art Exhibition

Time Traveler (2021) oil on panel 52” x 60” (Photo Credit: Mark Seidenfeld) When Flowers Whisper (2026) acrylic on canvas 30” x 40” (Photo Credit: Mark Seidenfeld) Mark Seidenfeld (Photo Credit: Eunyoung Song)

Hamptons-based artist to inaugurate the newly renovated Tractor Barn with a solo show focused on depth, gesture, and discovery

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark Seidenfeld is pleased to present Uncharted Waters, a solo exhibition of paintings, on view June 4th through June 21st, 2026. The exhibition inaugurates The Bridgehampton Museum’s Corwith Homestead Tractor Barn located at 2368 Montauk Highway, a newly renovated, contemporary exhibition space blended into the historic William A. Corwith Homestead campus.Seidenfeld’s paintings evolve from earlier representational work into fully realized abstraction, where landscape gives way to interior vision. These are not depictions, but constructed ﬁelds, dreamscapes shaped through layering, interruption, and revision.Each work engages what the artist identiﬁes as the Unknown: a condition that resists repetition and continuously shifts. What is resolved in one painting becomes insufﬁcient in the next. The work advances through this instability, with each painting extending, rather than reiterating, the last.A consistent pursuit of depth underlies the practice. Surface is built, disrupted, and recalibrated, producing compositions that hold tension without closure. Installed within the scale and structure of the barn, the paintings activate the space as a ﬁeld of perception.Uncharted Waters establishes both the inaugural program of the Corwith Homestead Tractor Barn and a concentrated statement of Seidenfeld’s ongoing investigation into abstraction.Statement by the ArtistWhen asked to describe my approach to painting, I typically respond, saying “I set my sails for the deep and uncharted waters.”You see, for me, painting is not a relaxing pastime or an exercise in decoration. Each canvas is a journey into experimentation. It is only by navigating, and sometimes ﬁghting my way to a place beyond inﬂuences and past experiences, that I have the chance to make something true, and unique to me.Painting is the tool I use to hone my own singular creative voice. It demands that I face doubt and fear, to overcome them. As a society, we have stories, great myths, about heroes who leave the safety of their homes to journey into unknown lands, to face demons, and return with new knowledge to save their people. This ‘hero’s journey’ is what the artist takes in his or her studio. I risk everything to move into deeper places of perception and wonder, parts of the mind that remain hidden unless I force my way in. This is how my paintings develop. With no map and no clear direction, I travel internally, to unknown lands, in the hope I will return, having created something which reﬂects my experience.I believe work created by breaking one’s boundaries shimmers because it reﬂects the struggle to be truthful. My painting is an alchemical process which transforms my emotions, vision, awareness and instinct into something illuminated and empowered. Art is a powerful weapon; a weapon of awareness. If it makes the viewer see something she has never seen before, then her life is different, transformed. For me, art is a transformation accelerator.About Mark Seidenfeld:Mark Seidenfeld was born in 1954 in New York City. He is an abstract painter whose work investigates structure, gesture, and spatial depth. His practice is deﬁned by a sustained engagement with painting as an evolving process shaped by perception and revision. He lives and works in the Hamptons.For more information, please visit: www.markseidenfeld.com IG: @markseidenfeld | X / T: @baronvonmarkoAbout The Bridgehampton Museum:The Bridgehampton Museum is a cultural institution dedicated to presenting ambitious exhibitions, fostering cultural dialogue and preserving the local history of Bridgehampton and the East End of Long Island. The opening of the Corwith Homestead Tractor Barn expands its capacity to present large-scale, site-responsive work.For more information, please visit: www.bridgehamptonmuseum.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.