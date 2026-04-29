The Avery Group Earns Back-to-Back CDC Excellence Awards for Federal IT Modernization

Akinwande Oshodi, U.S. Army combat veteran and Founder and CEO of The Avery Group

SDVOSB and SBA 8(a) firm completed 15,000+ IT support requests and modernized 200 CDC labs, earning federal recognition two years running.

CDC researchers are doing work that protects lives. When their systems fail, the consequences reach far beyond the lab. We took that seriously.” — Akinwande Oshodi, Founder and CEO of The Avery Group

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Avery Group's ongoing work supporting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention contributed directly to the CDC receiving its Excellence in Laboratory Quality and Research Award for both FY2023 and FY2024.

The back-to-back recognition is rooted in a simple idea that turned out to be harder to execute than it sounds: show up, listen, and actually help.

When the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business began supporting CDC's laboratory IT infrastructure, many labs had operated for years without consistent technical support, some with unresolved issues stretching back nearly two decades. The Avery Group team is embedded directly into laboratory environments across Atlanta, Minneapolis, and Los Angeles. They translated researchers' needs into actionable solutions, deployed ISLE systems across 200 laboratories, and built secure remote access, freeing scientists from entering biosafety environments just to check results.

More than 15,000 IT support requests later, the impact is documented, and so are the government savings. An independent technical assessment of a failing temperature monitoring system recommended changes estimated to have saved the government millions of dollars.

"CDC researchers are doing work that protects lives. When their systems fail, the consequences reach far beyond the lab. We took that seriously," said Akinwande "AO" Oshodi, Founder and CEO of The Avery Group and U.S. Army combat veteran.

That same approach carries across The Avery Group's broader federal portfolio, which includes active engagements with the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Food and Drug Administration, and Army DEVCOM.

The Avery Group holds certifications including SDVOSB, 8(a), and DBE, and contract vehicles including GSA Schedule 47QRAA22D00A0, IHT 2.0, T4NG and T4NG2, ISCP, and the Missile Defense Agency SHIELD IDIQ. Team certifications include PMP, CISA, CISM, CISSP, CPA, CFE, and Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

Prime contractors and agencies seeking a proven teaming partner can connect directly at theaverygroupllc.com.

About The Avery Group

The Avery Group is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business founded by U.S. Army combat veteran Akinwande "AO" Oshodi. The firm delivers IT modernization, program management, financial management, and workforce development services to federal agencies including the VA, CDC, FDA, and Army DEVCOM.

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