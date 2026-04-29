Gov. Pillen on Transatlantic Visit to Tout Nebraska Beef, Ethanol, and Energy Production

A short trip to London this week will provide Governor Jim Pillen an opportunity to tout Nebraska beef, ethanol production, and discuss business opportunities related to energy production. The Governor’s transatlantic visit kicks off Wednesday and will wrap up Thursday night. During that time, he will meet with members of the U.S. Embassy and others, including the UK’s chief trade negotiator, Graham Floater, to discuss bilateral trade opportunities.

“Given the recent trade framework that exists between the U.S. and the UK and the favorable conditions for exporting more beef, ethanol and other American products, this is a good time to build relationships and understand better how Nebraska can play a role in meeting the short and long-term needs of that nation,” said Gov. Pillen.

The first scheduled event of the trip is a dinner hosted by the U.S. Embassy and the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF), which will feature beef from Nebraska. During the event, attended by importers from the UK as well as chefs and others in the culinary industry, Gov. Pillen will have an opportunity to share what goes into raising Nebraska’s cattle, including insight into the state’s natural resources, sustainable practices and the generations of producers who work tirelessly to create a quality product.

Gov. Pillen will also have an opportunity to meet government representatives, and those in private industry interested in taking advantage of new trade opportunities around increased ethanol quotas. Under the U.S.-UK Economic Prosperity Deal (EPD), finalized in June 2025, the United Kingdom implemented a duty-free quota allowing 370 million gallons of U.S. ethanol to be imported annually, eliminating previous tariffs of approximately 20%.

Prior to his return, the Governor will have another chance to promote U.S. beef during a dinner event at Smith & Wollensky, an upscale steakhouse in London. The invited crowd includes more than 100 importers, distributers and others in the British foodservice and retail industries. For the first time in nearly six years, duty-free shipments of U.S. beef are now being sent to the UK, thanks to the new trade framework implemented last year.