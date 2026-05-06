N Solutions and Mudrick & Associates Announce Partnership to Bring AI Into Everyday Business Decisions

N Solutions and Mudrick's partnership will enhance how organizations operate and make decisions by integrating AI capabilities into core business processes.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- N Solutions and Mudrick & Associates have announced a strategic partnership designed to enhance how organizations operate and make decisions by integrating advanced AI capabilities into core business processes and infrastructure.

The collaboration brings together two complementary areas of expertise. N Solutions works directly with clients to define business challenges, streamline processes, and establish the operational and data foundations needed to support efficient, scalable decision-making. Mudrick & Associates specializes in data science and artificial intelligence, building advanced models and agentic solutions that augment workflows and extend how organizations analyze, interpret, and act on information.

Through the partnership, companies can move beyond static dashboards and disconnected workflows to more interactive, AI-enabled environments. Teams can explore information in real time, ask better questions, and evaluate scenarios dynamically—creating a more responsive and intuitive approach to running the business.

In practical terms, this allows organizations to shift from passive reporting to active decision support. Rather than simply reviewing what has happened, teams gain the ability to understand what is happening and anticipate what comes next.

A key component of the approach is flexibility and ownership. Rather than relying solely on third-party AI platforms, the solutions developed through this partnership are designed to integrate within existing business environments and be owned by the client—reducing dependency on external systems while strengthening long-term operational control.

“AI is most effective when it’s built on a strong operational and data foundation,” said Michael Patton, Co-Founder and COO of Mudrick & Associates. “N Solutions brings that foundation to the table, allowing us to build AI solutions in a way that is both practical and immediately impactful.”

“Our role has always been to help clients simplify what’s complicated and make better decisions across their business,” said Jen Nenadov, Founding Partner at N Solutions. “This partnership extends that capability by making systems more connected, processes more efficient, and decision-making more accessible—without adding unnecessary complexity.”

Early work is already underway with multiple clients, where existing systems, workflows, and reporting structures are being enhanced with AI-enabled capabilities that improve speed, clarity, and confidence in decision-making.

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About N Solutions

N Solutions is a data strategy and analytics firm focused on helping organizations move from fragmented reporting to confident decision-making. The firm partners closely with clients to define business challenges, align processes, and build the data foundation required to support meaningful insight. Through dashboards, automation, and system optimization, N Solutions enables teams to spend less time managing data and more time using it. www.nsolutionsllc.com

About Mudrick & Associates

Mudrick & Associates is a data science and artificial intelligence firm specializing in designing, building, and deploying advanced AI solutions. The firm works with organizations to develop end-to-end agentic systems with custom AI and machine learning that augment human roles and enhance how data is analyzed, interpreted, and applied. With a focus on flexibility and client ownership, Mudrick & Associates helps clients implement AI capabilities that integrate with existing environments while maintaining control over their technology. www.fiduciaries.ai

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