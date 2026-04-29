Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter Expands National Footprint with New Knoxville, Tennessee Location

Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter opens a Knoxville location to deliver trusted plumbing and rooter solutions across Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter, a trusted name in plumbing and rooter services originating in Hayden, Idaho, proudly announces the opening of its newest location in Knoxville, Tennessee . This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to deliver dependable, high-quality plumbing solutions to communities across the United States.Bringing Trusted Service to the Knoxville CommunityWith a strong reputation built on expert service, transparent pricing, and rapid response times, Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter is poised to bring its signature customer-first approach to Knoxville residents and businesses. The new location will serve as a full-service hub for both residential and commercial plumbing needs.Commitment to Quality and Customer SatisfactionStraight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter has long been recognized for its commitment to quality workmanship and positive customer experiences. With a growing team of licensed technicians and support staff, the Knoxville branch will uphold the same standards of professionalism and integrity that have defined the company since its founding. Knoxville customers can expect reliable service backed by industry-leading expertise and a dedication to long-lasting results.Leadership Statement on ExpansionCompany leadership emphasized that the Knoxville opening reflects a strategic effort to expand into key regional markets while maintaining the high standards customers expect. The new location enhances the company’s ability to respond more efficiently to service requests, extend its reach across the region, and deliver consistent, dependable plumbing solutions to a growing customer base.Local Integration and Community EngagementStraight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter plans to actively engage with the Knoxville community through collaborations with local businesses and participation in community events. The company believes that strong local relationships are a cornerstone of successful service delivery and long-term customer trust.Comprehensive Services Available in KnoxvilleThe new Knoxville location will provide a full spectrum of plumbing and rooter solutions tailored to meet the needs of the community. From routine maintenance to urgent service calls, Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter is equipped to handle a wide range of plumbing challenges efficiently and professionally.Straight Shooter Plumbing Seeks Customer FeedbackStraight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter values input from every customer as it expands into Knoxville. Residents and business owners are encouraged to share their experiences to help the company continue improving its services. Feedback can be submitted directly through the company website at https://www.straightshooterplumbing.com/ About Straight Shooter Plumbing and RooterFounded in 2020, Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter serves clients across Idaho and Texas, backed by over 30 years of combined industry experience. Known for delivering top-quality service at affordable prices, the company operates 24/7 to address any plumbing need, offering comprehensive solutions for both residential and commercial clients. With a team of licensed, bonded, and insured professionals, Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter provides dependable service for both routine maintenance and emergency repairs For more details or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.straightshooterplumbing.com/

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