Making It Personal Makes It Memorable: Lisa Reich, RN Shares a Fresh Approach to National Nurses Week 2026

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As healthcare organizations prepare to celebrate National Nurses Week (May 6–12, 2026), nursing leaders across the country are once again asking the same question: How do we show appreciation to the nurses who give so much every day? Lisa Reich, RN, says a growing perspective among nurse leaders suggests the answer is not found in more giveaways—but in more meaningful, personalized recognition.“Nurses Week has traditionally included gifts like mugs, pens, and branded items,” says Reich, a partner and speaker with Healthcare Plus Solutions Group(HPSG). “While appreciated, the most memorable moments are rarely about the actual ‘things.’ What stays with nurses is when appreciation feels personal—when someone takes the time to truly see them and what they do.”Moving Beyond One-Size-Fits-All RecognitionIn large healthcare environments, creating meaningful experiences for diverse teams can be challenging. Leaders often plan multiple activities throughout the week to appeal to a wide range of preferences. However, the most impactful efforts share a common thread: personalization.Personal recognition—grounded in specific contributions and authentic acknowledgment—creates a lasting impression that generic gifts often cannot. (There’s nothing wrong with gifts, asserts Reich, as long as it’s clear the giver knows what’s meaningful to the recipient.)“Equally important is inclusivity across all shifts,” adds Reich. “Night shift teams, in particular, can be unintentionally overlooked. Organizations are encouraged to duplicate experiences across shifts by fully resetting events so that each team receives the same level of care and attention.”Practical “Appreciation” Ideas That Make an ImpactOrganizations are finding success by combining flexibility, choice, and thoughtful experiences. Popular approaches include:• Providing small-value gift cards for everyday needs such as coffee, gas, or meals• Offering flexible scheduling or additional paid time off, recognizing that “time” is often the most valued gift• Creating “pick-your-perk” stations that allow nurses to choose items meaningful to them• Hosting daily themed events such as coffee carts, snack rounds, or food trucks• Enhancing everyday environments with upgraded break room offerings or small unit-based improvements• Ensuring all activities are accessible and equitable across shiftsFamily-inclusive gestures are also gaining traction, such as sending notes home to thank loved ones for their support—an approach that extends appreciation beyond the workplace.Recognition That ResonatesBeyond giving thoughtfully selected gifts, organizations are elevating recognition efforts to focus on storytelling and connection. High-impact strategies include:• Personalized, handwritten notes highlighting specific contributions• Sharing real patient feedback and “difference-made” stories• Peer-nominated awards rooted in authentic experiences• Interdisciplinary recognition from physicians, therapists, and support staff• Leader rounding with real-time, in-the-moment appreciation• Story-based shift huddles that spotlight recent acts of care and teamworkAdditionally, some organizations are creating lasting keepsakes—such as personalized recognition summaries or “Why I Chose Nursing” collections—that reinforce purpose and pride in the profession.A Lasting Message of GratitudeWhile Nurses Week provides a dedicated moment for celebration, leaders emphasize that recognition should reflect the full scope of nurses’ contributions year-round.“The most meaningful message we can send is simple,” says Reich. “I see you. I value what you do. I know this work is hard—not just this week, but every week.”As healthcare systems continue to focus on engagement, retention, and patient experience, many are finding that making appreciation personal is not just memorable—it is essential.# # #Lisa Reich, RN, is a partner and speaker with Healthcare Plus Solutions Group(HPSG). She has experience in leading, working, and consulting in healthcare for over four decades. She has experience as a registered nurse in many settings and capabilities that reach clinical, non-clinical, financial, and administrative branches.She has worked extensively with many types of healthcare organizations, including acute care, ambulatory, emergency/urgent care, medical practices, behavioral health, and substance use treatment centers.Speaking to inspire, Lisa uses real-life experiences to connect training for audiences that are applicable to their current work. She focuses on being human and using her strengths to give back to others.For more information, please visit HealthcarePlusSG.com.

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