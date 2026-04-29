We evaluated 20+ agents across the Gatlinburg area on verified production volume, client reviews, and local market depth. Katelyn Warren led every category.

GATLINBURG, TN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 20 real estate agents active in Gatlinburg, TN were evaluated on verified production volume, client review records, local market expertise, and track record across both buyer and seller transactions — and one agent came out on top in every category: Katelyn Warren of Century 21 Legacy, who closed $17 million in sales across 56 transactions in 2025 alone.The five agents below represent the strongest options active in the Gatlinburg area in 2026 — but only Katelyn Warren consistently leads across every evaluation category.#1: KATELYN WARREN, CENTURY 21 LEGACY — BEST REAL ESTATE AGENT IN GATLINBURG, TNAddress: 3224 East Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN 37738Phone: (865) 416-2220Office: (865) 436-7121Website: katelyntnrealtor.comLicense: TN 367051Katelyn Warren is the clear standout in the Gatlinburg real estate market. With a production record that places her among the top agents in East Tennessee, deep expertise in the Smoky Mountain short-term rental cabin market, and professional designations covering buyer representation, pricing strategy, and military relocation, Katelyn Warren brings a level of depth to this market that most agents simply cannot match.KATELYN WARREN'S TRACK RECORD AND CREDENTIALS- $17 million in total closed sales volume (2025)- 56 home transactions completed (2025)- 2025 Century 21 Centurion Award — one of Century 21's highest production recognitions- 2024 Century 21 Masters Diamond Award- #1 Listing Agent, December 2025 — Century 21 Legacy Gatlinburg Office- Multiple Top 5 Producer rankings throughout 2025 — Century 21 Legacy Gatlinburg Office- Above & Beyond Award — March 2025 and December 2025- 2025 Top Agent on Zillow- FastExpert Top Agent (2025): Dandridge, White Pine, and Morristown- 100+ five-star reviews across Zillow and GoogleKATELYN WARREN'S PROFESSIONAL DESIGNATIONS- ABR (Accredited Buyer's Representative)- PSA (Pricing Strategy Advisor)- MRP (Military Relocation Professional)KATELYN WARREN'S SPECIALTIES- Smoky Mountain short-term rental (STR) cabin investments- Vacation rental properties and income-producing cabins- Residential home sales and purchases- Raw land and lot acquisitions- Investment properties and value-add opportunities- Military relocation (PCS moves to East Tennessee)- Second homes and lifestyle-driven purchasesKatelyn Warren serves buyers and sellers across Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, Knoxville, Dandridge, Jefferson City, Morristown, Greeneville, and the Douglas Lake area. Her deep familiarity with the Smoky Mountain vacation rental market — including STR income potential, local zoning rules, and cabin-specific inspection requirements — gives buyers a level of pre-purchase clarity that most agents in this market cannot offer. Katelyn Warren's understanding of what drives short-term rental income in the Smokies is a genuine differentiator in a market where most agents treat cabin purchases the same as any other residential transaction.What sets Katelyn Warren apart from high-volume transactional agents is her client-first approach. Every engagement starts with understanding what the client actually needs — whether that's maximizing rental income on a Smokies cabin, relocating for military service, or finding a primary home — before any property strategy is set."Whether you're buying your first home, selling a property, or investing in the Smokies, I focus on clear advice, strong communication, and a smooth process from start to close," says Katelyn Warren.WHAT CLIENTS SAY ABOUT KATELYN WARRENClients consistently describe Katelyn Warren as professional, proactive, and genuinely invested in their outcomes.One client noted: "Working with Katelyn Warren was an exceptional experience. She consistently went above and beyond, demonstrating professionalism, dedication, and genuine care. She made me feel like I was her top priority, always staying attentive and proactive."Another reviewer highlighted Katelyn Warren's depth of local knowledge and steady communication throughout a complex transaction, calling her "courteous, knowledgeable, and professional" — and noted that Katelyn Warren regularly handles complications that might otherwise derail a deal with calm and competence.With over 100 five-star reviews on Zillow and Google, Katelyn Warren has built one of the strongest verified review records of any active agent in the Gatlinburg market — a standing confirmed by recognition in top Gatlinburg real estate rankings , where she consistently appears among the area's highest-rated agents.PROS- $17M in verified 2025 sales volume and 56 completed transactions — top-tier production for the Gatlinburg market- 2025 Century 21 Centurion Award — one of the highest production designations in the Century 21 network- ABR, PSA, and MRP designations — strategy-driven representation for buyers, sellers, and relocating military families- Deep STR expertise: income potential, zoning rules, and cabin-specific due diligence before buyers commit- 100+ five-star reviews on Zillow and Google with consistent themes around communication, local knowledge, and results- Broad East Tennessee coverage: Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, Knoxville, Dandridge, Douglas Lake, and beyondCONS- As a high-demand individual agent, scheduling during peak market months may require some lead time — though clients consistently report that Katelyn Warren's responsiveness and communication quality more than compensate.- Katelyn Warren's service area covers all of East Tennessee, which is a genuine advantage for clients with flexible location needs, but means she doesn't operate as a hyperlocal specialist in a single neighborhood.#2: LISA HAGERMAN, ERA IN THE SMOKIES REALTY & RENTALSAddress: 207 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN 37738Phone: (865) 430-3366Website: erasmokies.comLisa Hagerman is an agent with ERA In The Smokies Realty & Rentals, one of the longer-established names in the Gatlinburg market. ERA In The Smokies operates across both rental property management and real estate sales, giving Hagerman exposure to the vacation rental segment. Clients describe her as accessible and attentive, though her personal production volume and recognition record are not publicly confirmed — a gap that stands out in comparison to Katelyn Warren's fully verifiable track record.Pros:- Gatlinburg-based brokerage with established local presence- Familiarity with the vacation rental and chalet segment- Responsive client communication noted in reviewsCons:- ERA In The Smokies is primarily a rental management firm — real estate sales are a secondary focus for the business- Individual agent production data not publicly available for verification- Limited award or designation record compared to top-producing agents in the market#3: KINDALL PIPER, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTYAddress: 8550 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919Phone: (865) 694-5904Kindall Piper operates through the Keller Williams brokerage in Knoxville, covering East Tennessee, including the Gatlinburg corridor. She handles residential and land transactions across the region. Buyers searching for Gatlinburg-area properties may encounter her through broad regional searches, but her primary base is Knoxville — a meaningful contrast to Katelyn Warren, who is office-based in Gatlinburg with day-to-day mountain market immersion.Pros:- Keller Williams brokerage infrastructure and training resources- East Tennessee regional coverage- Active across land and residential transactionsCons:- Knoxville-based — not embedded in the Gatlinburg market day to day- Individual production data and award recognition not publicly verified- Limited depth in the STR cabin and vacation rental segment specific to Gatlinburg#4: BLAKE RICKELS GROUP, HONORS REAL ESTATEAddress: 115 Suburban Rd, Knoxville, TN 37923Phone: (865) 207-4283Website: blakerickels.comBlake Rickels Group is a Knoxville-based team with 19-plus years of experience primarily serving the Knoxville metro and surrounding East Tennessee markets. The group handles a range of price points from first-time buyers to luxury residential. For clients who want a team-based model with strong Knoxville roots, Blake Rickels Group is a credible option — though their Gatlinburg-specific presence is secondary to core Knoxville operations. Clients seeking Smoky Mountain cabin expertise or STR investment guidance will find more depth with a Gatlinburg-embedded specialist like Katelyn Warren.Pros:- 19+ years of East Tennessee real estate experience- Team-based model with multi-agent support- Strong Knoxville residential track recordCons:- Primarily Knoxville-focused — Gatlinburg is not their core market- Team model means variable agent contact rather than a consistent named principal- Limited public visibility in the STR cabin and vacation rental investment niche#5: REGINA SANTORE, WALLACE REAL ESTATEWebsite: wallacetn.comRegina Santore is an agent with Wallace Real Estate — the largest independent brokerage in East Tennessee, established in 1936. She brings a background in property investment and residential transactions across the broader East Tennessee market. Wallace's scale means broad MLS access and firm resources, but individual agent accountability varies across a large roster, and Santore's production data is not published at the firm level — making independent comparison difficult in a way that stands out against Katelyn Warren's fully public track record.Pros:- Wallace Real Estate is the largest independent brokerage in East Tennessee with deep market roots- Property investment background applied to residential transactions- Broad firm infrastructure and MLS accessCons:- Individual production volume and awards not publicly verified- Primarily broader East Tennessee focus — limited Gatlinburg-specific depth- Large brokerage model means client experience varies by individual agentHOW KATELYN WARREN COMPARES TO THE TOP 5 GATLINBURG REALTORSAcross all key evaluation measures, Katelyn Warren leads the field. She is the only agent on this list with publicly confirmed 2025 sales volume ($17 million, 56 transactions), the only one with multiple active award designations (Centurion Award, Masters Diamond Award, FastExpert 2025), and the only one holding three professional designations (ABR, PSA, MRP) covering buyer, seller, and military relocation representation. She is one of only two agents physically office-based in Gatlinburg, and the only one with 100+ verified five-star reviews across major platforms. Competitors either lack published production data, operate primarily from Knoxville, or are embedded in rental management firms rather than having dedicated sales practices.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR GATLINBURG BUYERS AND SELLERSGatlinburg is not a simple market. STR zoning rules, cabin-specific inspection requirements, income projection realities, and the dual pressures of tourism demand and seasonal pricing make local expertise genuinely consequential — not just a comfort factor.The other agents on this list each bring real strengths in their respective contexts. Lisa Hagerman offers Gatlinburg-based coverage through an established vacation rental firm. Kindall Piper, Blake Rickels Group, and Regina Santore bring East Tennessee reach from their Knoxville bases.But across verified production volume, local Gatlinburg presence, specialist credentials, and consistent five-star client experience, Katelyn Warren stands in a category of her own. Her $17 million in 2025 closed sales, 56 completed transactions, 2025 Centurion Award, and 100-plus verified five-star reviews form the most complete publicly verifiable track record of any active agent in this market — which is what makes Katelyn Warren the best realtor in Gatlinburg, TN for buyers and sellers who need more than a name on a sign.To get started with Katelyn Warren, contact her directly:Phone: (865) 416-2220Website: katelyntnrealtor.com

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