TuxCare’s Senior Developer Advocate To Speak at JAX 2026

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced that Chris DeMars, Senior Developer Advocate, is scheduled to speak at JAX , the conference for Java, architecture and software innovation taking place May 4-8 at the Rheingoldhalle in Mainz, Germany.On Tuesday, May 5, from 10:30–11:30 a.m., DeMars is set to deliver a talk titled, “Possessed by Packages: Is Your JavaScript Haunted?” The session encourages attendees to ask: is your app behaving strangely? Random network calls? Unexpected behavior? It might not be a bug, it might be possessed. During the session, DeMars will explore how malicious packages sneak into codebase like ghosts through an open portal. Attendees can learn how typo-squatting, dependency confusion, and supply chain attacks haunt the JavaScript ecosystem, and how to perform a proper exorcism – going beyond an npm audit and using tools and habits to stop the haunt before it begins.On Wednesday, May 6 from 10:15–11:15 a.m., DeMars will present, “The Men in Black Know What's in Your JavaScript and How to Fix it!” Ever wonder what’s lurking in the dark corners of your node_modules, like unidentified flying dependencies sneaking aboard your project? In this discussion, DeMars will explore the growing importance of Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) amid rising software supply chain threats and explain why frontend developers should prioritize visibility into the dependencies powering their applications. DeMars will demonstrate how to generate SBOMs using tools such as CycloneDX and Syft, and how to integrate SBOM creation into modern build workflows. Attendees will gain practical guidance for inventorying project dependencies, identifying known vulnerabilities, and strengthening the security of the software they ship.DeMars serves as TuxCare’s Senior Developer Advocate where he focuses on secure JavaScript development and software supply chain education. With more than 20 years of experience in web development and developer relations, DeMars is a recognized Progress Champion and former Google Developer Expert and Microsoft MVP – best known for his work in web accessibility, secure frontend practices, and community building. Based in Detroit, he brings both technical expertise and a passion for inclusive, developer-first communities to every stage he steps on.For more information on DeMar’s sessions, visit:For detailed information on JAX 2026, visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

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