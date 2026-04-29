Seas the Day Charters Renews 5-Year Lease with American Yacht Harbor Strengthening Premier Marine Partnership in USVI

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Seas the Day Charters Long-Term 5-Year Lease with American Yacht Harbor Will Further Enhance Its Impressive 50% Year Over Year Growth in the U.S Virgin Islands.

We are delighted to continue our partnership with Seas the Day Charters, whose commitment to quality and guest satisfaction aligns perfectly with the values of American Yacht Harbor.” — Elizabeth DiDomenico, General Manager, American Yacht Harbor

RED HOOK, SAINT THOMAS, VIRGIN ISLANDS, U.S., April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seas the Day Charters , the U.S. Virgin Islands’ largest provider of private day charters, announced today the renewal of its long-term, five-year business lease with American Yacht Harbor (AYH), a flagship IGY Marinas property located in the heart of Red Hook, Saint Thomas. The renewed agreement reaffirms a longstanding partnership between two of the territory’s leading marine and tourism organizations and underscores their shared commitment to elevating guest experiences in the U.S. Virgin Islands.As American Yacht Harbor’s single largest marine tenant, Seas the Day Charters maintains a broad operational footprint at the marina, including dedicated office space, guest departure lounge, seven vessel berths and utilizes exclusively AYH’s full-service fueling operations for its expanding fleet. The renewed lease supports the company’s continued growth and ensures a stable home base for its operations.Seas the Day Charters has become a cornerstone of the USVI tourism economy, operating a fleet of 9 vessels and delivering more than 2800 private charters annually to over 20,000 guests from around the world. Known for elevated service, modern vessels and curated island experiences, the company continues to set the standard for private day charter excellence in the region.“We are proud to renew our five year lease agreement with the American Yacht Harbor team, reinforcing a marina partnership that supports safe operations, exceptional guest experiences and continued growth opportunities for expansion of our fleet. This long-term commitment provides stability for our exceptional Captains and Crew, along with our land operations support. The amenities offered with the AYH building provides excitement for our guests with shopping and dining options after their charters and continued investment in the marine community.”— Hope Stawski, President, Seas the Day Charters USVIThe renewal of the lease marks not only a continuity of operations but a reaffirmation of the collaborative relationship between Seas the Day Charters and American Yacht Harbor. AYH has long served as a central gateway for recreational boating, fishing, tourism and marine services in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Its modern infrastructure, premier location and full-service amenities make it a strategic hub for the region’s top maritime providers.“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Seas the Day Charters, whose commitment to quality and guest satisfaction aligns perfectly with the values of American Yacht Harbor. As our largest marine tenant, Seas the Day Charters brings energy and vibrancy to the marina, driving activity that benefits our entire community and supports local tourism. Their dedication to safe, memorable experiences for visitors from around the world enhances the reputation of both AYH and the U.S. Virgin Islands as premier yachting destinations. We look forward to supporting their growth and success over the next five years and beyond.”— Elizabeth DiDomenico, General Manager, American Yacht HarborWith this renewed agreement, Seas the Day Charters is well-positioned to advance its mission of showcasing the beauty of the Virgin Islands through exceptional private and shared charter experiences while supporting local jobs, stimulating visitor spending and contributing to a thriving marine economy.For more information about Seas the Day Charters, visit www.seasthedayusvi.com ________________________________________About Seas the Day ChartersSeas the Day Charters is the U.S. Virgin Islands’ largest provider of private day charters, offering customized excursions aboard a modern fleet of powerboats and sailing catamarans. Serving more than 20,000 guests annually, the company delivers premium, personalized island experiences across St. Thomas, St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands.About American Yacht HarborAmerican Yacht Harbor (AYH), an IGY marina, is a premier marina destination located in Red Hook, St. Thomas. The marina offers 123 slips accommodating vessels up to 110 feet providing full-service amenities for recreational and charter vessels. Its vibrant waterfront features a variety of restaurants, shops, and marina services, making it a hub for maritime activity and island excursions. American Yacht Harbor also hosts fishing tournaments and community events, contributing to the lively maritime culture of the Virgin Islands and supporting the vibrant marine and tourism industries.

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