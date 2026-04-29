Voibe Giveaway

Voibe, opens month-long affiliate contest running May 1 through May 31, 2026, as demand for privacy-preserving AI productivity tools accelerates

Most AI productivity tools are putting more user data into the cloud. Voibe is doing the opposite. We bet the entire product on running locally, and the bet is paying off.” — Ayush, Co-Founder and CMO, Voibe

BRISTOL, BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Privacy-First Mac Dictation App Voibe Launches Global Partner Program With MacBook Neo as Top Prize

On-device dictation application Voibe, opens month-long affiliate contest running May 1 through May 31, 2026, as demand for privacy-preserving AI productivity tools accelerates

Privacy-first Mac dictation application Voibe, today announced the launch of a global partner program centered on a month-long referral contest running from May 1 to May 31, 2026.

Top participants in the program will compete for prizes that include a MacBook Neo for the partner who refers the most paying customers, AirPods Pro for second place and a Voibe Lifetime license for third place. The announcement comes amid accelerating demand for AI-powered productivity tools that operate without cloud dependencies.

Voibe is a system-wide voice dictation application built exclusively for Mac computers running Apple Silicon. The application processes speech-to-text entirely on the user's device using OpenAI's Whisper models, optimized for Apple's Neural Engine.

According to the company, this architecture delivers sub-300-millisecond latency and ensures that no audio data is uploaded, stored or transmitted to external servers. Voibe supports more than 90 languages, integrates with developer tools including Cursor and Visual Studio Code, and currently holds a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Product Hunt with paying customers in more than 40 countries.

"Voice has quietly become the fastest way for professionals to interact with their computers, especially as AI tools like Cursor and Claude become central to how developers and writers work," said Ayush Chaturvedi, co-founder and CMO of Voibe.

"Voibe was built around the conviction that this should not require sending personal speech to the cloud. The partner program is a way to put real distribution behind that thesis, by rewarding the people whose audiences benefit most from a private, fast, on-device alternative to cloud-based dictation tools."

The Voibe Partner Program is open to participants worldwide aged 18 and older. Affiliates who join through the program's partner platform receive a unique referral link and earn standard affiliate commissions on every sale generated during the contest period.

To qualify for the three featured prizes, partners must refer a minimum of three paying customers between May 1 and May 31, 2026.

Final standings will be determined by the total number of net paid referrals, with tie-breakers based on referred revenue and timestamp of the first qualifying referral.

Winners will be announced in June 2026.

The launch coincides with growing scrutiny of cloud-based artificial intelligence services in regulated industries including healthcare, legal practice and financial services, where the transmission of sensitive audio to third-party servers raises compliance concerns. "There is a clear shift among professionals toward tools that handle sensitive workflows without sending data to outside servers," Ayush added.

"Dictation is a category where this matters enormously. Lawyers cannot send privileged communications to the cloud. Clinicians cannot upload patient information to external transcription services. The architectural choice to run entirely on-device is not a marketing position. It is the only way many of these professionals can adopt voice tools at all."

Voibe is currently available in monthly, annual, lifetime and team subscription tiers, priced at 9.90 US dollars per month, 89.10 US dollars per year, 198 US dollars one-time and 75 US dollars per seat per year for teams of three or more.

All paid plans include a seven-day free trial and a thirty-day money-back guarantee.

The application requires an Apple Silicon Mac running macOS 13 or later.

Full contest rules, eligibility criteria and partner sign-up details are available at Voibe's giveaway page.

Introduction to Voibe

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