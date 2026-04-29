Johnny Britt Invites the World to Join the 'You Are Beautiful' Movement

Johnny Britt performing in Armenia

New single You Are Beautiful now streaming worldwide as fans everywhere join the global #YouAreBeautifulMovement

I wrote You Are Beautiful … because of all the people in our lives who need to be reminded of who they are. I want people everywhere to tell someone they matter.” — Johnny Britt

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed trumpeter, vocalist, songwriter, and producer Johnny Britt is celebrating the release of his new single, You Are Beautiful, with the launch of a heartfelt global social media movement designed to spread affirmation, gratitude, and love.Beginning April 29, in celebration of his birthday, Britt is inviting fans, artists, families, and communities everywhere to participate in a simple but powerful challenge: Finish the sentence: “You are beautiful because ______.”Participants are encouraged to post a photo or short video honoring someone special in their lives—a parent, child, sibling, friend, mentor, spouse, or loved one—and share why that person is beautiful using the hashtag #YouAreBeautiful. Tributes can be shared on any social platform and paired with Britt's new single.“I wanted to celebrate someone who changed my life forever—my daughter, Mariah,” says Britt. “I wrote You Are Beautiful because of her… and because of all the people in our lives who need to be reminded of who they are. I want people everywhere to tell someone they matter.”Inspired by his daughter, the song carries a deeply personal message of self-worth, appreciation, and unconditional love—values Britt hopes to amplify through collective storytelling online. Now streaming everywhere, You Are Beautiful will debut in four distinct versions, allowing the song to connect across audiences and moods: Smooth Jazz, Smooth R&B, Dance Mix, and R&B Mix available for pre-order today Whether listeners want reflective elegance, soulful warmth, or high-energy celebration, Britt’s latest release offers a version for everyone. Individuals can join the You Are Beautiful Movement at johnnybritt.com Known for his signature vocals, exceptional trumpet and flugelhorn work, and genre-blending artistry, Britt continues to evolve while staying rooted in music that uplifts and inspires. Fans can join the movement beginning April 29 by posting their own tribute and using #YouAreBeautifulMovement.About Johnny BrittJohnny Britt is an internationally recognized trumpeter, vocalist, songwriter, and producer known for blending jazz, R&B, soul, and contemporary sounds into a signature style. He was selected by The Temptations as the group’s youngest-ever musical director and later served as music producer for the Emmy Award-winning The Temptations miniseries. Over his career, he has performed worldwide and continues to create music that inspires audiences across generations.

You Are Beautiful Smooth Jazz Version

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