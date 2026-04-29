Statewide Proclamation with Governor Reynolds Celebrating National Apprenticeship Week

Staff from Iowa Workforce Development and the Iowa Office of Apprenticeship joined Governor Reynolds this week to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week, recognizing the state's efforts that have made Registered Apprenticeship (RA) a cornerstone of our workforce future. Over the past few years, Iowa has expanded RA programs in high-demands like healthcare and education, opened career pathways to more Iowans, and established a statewide office to help guide apprenticeship programs well into the future.

The 2026 statewide proclamation can be read below. For more information on Iowa's progress in RA, visit the following links:

WHEREAS, The promise of a strong and competitive Iowa depends on delivering high‑quality programs that train, educate, and ultimately prepare the next generation for the careers of tomorrow; and

WHEREAS, Registered Apprenticeship now stands as a cornerstone of Iowa’s workforce strategy, delivering an earn‑and‑learn model that equips both youth and adults with the advanced skills needed to not only succeed but thrive in our state’s high‑demand occupations; and

WHEREAS, Iowa’s bold investment in this model has led to creative solutions that now enable Registered Apprenticeship to support the nurses, teachers, and other critical professionals that our workforce greatly needs; and

WHEREAS, This moment marks a time to recognize the legacy we’ve built over the past few years, culminating in the establishment of the Iowa Office of Apprenticeship, which allows our state to manage its programs and guide our sponsors with new innovation, high quality service, and other guidance that fully aligns with our workforce strategy; and

WHEREAS, our investment in Registered Apprenticeship provides enduring support for expanded workforce partnerships and new pipelines, increases access to high-demand careers, and empowers Veterans, adults, youth, and Iowans with disabilities to support themselves and their families;

WHEREAS, Above all, Iowa remains dedicated to this workforce investment and our nation’s 250th celebration, reaffirming our commitment to equipping all workers with the skills needed for the future;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Kim Reynolds, Governor of the State of Iowa, do hereby proclaim April 26 through May 2, 2026, as

National Apprenticeship Week

In the State of Iowa