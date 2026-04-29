MSM’s THE Show Announces Speakers Troy Downing and Jefferson Shreve

Troy Downing and Jefferson Shreve at MSM's THE Show

The congressmen and self-storage insiders to discuss business, policy, and the industry’s future

We’re excited to welcome Troy and Jefferson to THE Show. Their combined experience in government and self-storage offers a perspective our audience won’t hear anywhere else.” — Poppy Behrens

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Storage Media ( MSM ) has announced that U.S. Congressmen Troy Downing and Jefferson Shreve will be featured speakers at its inaugural self-storage conference, THE Show , taking place Nov. 4–6 in Atlanta, Georgia.Both Downing and Shreve bring a unique perspective to the stage as elected officials and active participants in the self-storage industry. They will offer attendees insight into the intersection of public policy and private enterprise, as well as the challenges and opportunities shaping the self-storage sector.Downing (Representative for Montana's 2nd Congressional District) is CEO of AC Self Storage Solutions, while Shreve (U.S. Representative for Indiana's 6th Congressional District) is the founder of Storage Express. Both took office in 2025 and offer a rare blend of operational experience and legislative influence, providing a firsthand look at how decisions in Washington can impact self-storage owners and operators nationwide.“We’re excited to welcome Troy and Jefferson to THE Show,” said Poppy Behrens, publisher of MSM. “Their combined experience in government and self-storage offers a perspective our audience won’t hear anywhere else.”Adds Travis Morrow, MSM CEO: “We guaranteed a great line-up. Along with Scott Jennings and Chipper Jones, adding Troy and Jefferson just covers all the bases.”THE Show promises to bring something different to industry conferences, with enhanced content and educational sessions, elevated afterhours events, a unique and interactive tradeshow floor, and networking opportunities designed for owners, operators, investors, and professionals across the self-storage sector.The event will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center, with the Signia by Hilton serving as the host hotel.Registration is now open, with early bird pricing available until tomorrow.For more information or to register, visit: https://msmtheshow.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.