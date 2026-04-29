How Kiersten Todt of Mastercard Shared Her Cybersecurity and AI Insights on the CAIO Connect Podcast with Sanjay Puri

CAIO Connect Podcast Kiersten Todt, Senior Vice President of Cyber Security at Master Card, with Sanjay Puri, President of CAIO Connect

On the CAIO Connect Podcast, Kiersten Todt of Mastercard shares career lessons, AI’s role in cybersecurity, and why trust, speed, and governance matter most.

AI is a tool, and the advantage comes from how well we understand and use it. ” — Kiersten Todt

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest episode of the CAIO Connect Podcast featured a compelling conversation between host Sanjay Puri and guest Kiersten Todt , Senior Vice President of Cyber Security at Mastercard. The discussion explored career paths, cybersecurity trends, and the growing role of artificial intelligence in defending digital infrastructure.Kiersten Todt shared how her career did not follow a straight path. She once planned to spend her entire career in government. However, events in 2001 changed her direction. While working in the U.S. Senate, she stayed on during a political shift and helped prepare for a hearing held on September 12, 2001. That moment pushed her career toward homeland security and cybersecurity. She encouraged aspiring leaders to accept that careers often move in unexpected ways. Instead of chasing a rigid plan, she advised people to follow their interests and remain patient. The host, Sanjay Puri, highlighted Todt’s diverse background, which includes work in government, nonprofits, and now a global corporation. He pointed out that many listeners of the CAIO Connect Podcast are senior executives or future leaders who often worry about taking nontraditional paths. Todt reassured them that success does not require a linear journey. She stressed that passion and curiosity guide better decisions than strict plans.The conversation then shifted to artificial intelligence and its role in cybersecurity. Todt explained that AI creates both risks and opportunities. On one hand, attackers use AI to improve fraud and cyberattacks. On the other hand, companies like Mastercard use AI to strengthen defenses. She noted that Mastercard processes massive amounts of data and uses AI to evaluate transaction risks in milliseconds. This speed allows organizations to detect and stop threats before they cause damage. Todt also described how the cyber risk environment has changed. She said risks now come from both geopolitical and technical factors. Global tensions make cooperation harder, while cybercriminals use advanced tools to exploit systems. Identity-based fraud has become more common, where attackers log in using stolen credentials instead of breaking into systems. In response, organizations must build systems that can detect and block threats in real time.When asked whether AI gives defenders an advantage, Todt offered a balanced view. She said every technology brings challenges and benefits. However, companies already using AI have an edge because they understand it better. This familiarity helps them build stronger and faster defenses. The discussion also covered “agentic AI,” where systems can act independently. Todt called it an exciting development but stressed the need for strong governance. She said companies must design these systems with security and trust in mind from the start. She also emphasized collaboration between industry and government to create clear rules and frameworks.Another key topic was the evolving role of the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Todt explained that the role has expanded beyond technical work. Today’s CISOs must understand business priorities, company values, and risk management. She highlighted the importance of clear responsibilities within organizations. Without clarity, leaders may struggle to balance security, compliance, and innovation. Todt shared an example from her consulting work, where a company’s CEO refused to pay ransomware attackers because it violated company principles. This showed how strong values can guide decisions during crises. At Mastercard, she said, security and trust shape every action, making it easier for teams to align their work.In closing, Kiersten Todt’s conversation on the CAIO Connect Podcast at Emerge delivered a clear message: technology evolves fast, but success depends on adaptability, strong values, and collaboration.

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