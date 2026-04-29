Nautical Boat Club - Irmo Celebrates 20 Years of Building Community Through Boating

A lineup of Nautical Boat Club - Irmo boats at the dock on Lake Murray, reflecting the club’s modern fleet and service-focused approach.

Opened as Lake Murray Boat Club in 2006, Nautical Boat Club - Irmo has grown into a hub for families to find ease, fun, & lifetime memories

So much has happened since 2006 – Nautical Boat Club has grown much larger, our fleet has gotten more powerful, and many of our members have practically grown up out on the water with us!” — Owner, Jon Dukes

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nautical Boat Club - Irmo is celebrating its 20th anniversary this spring, one of the nation’s first – and the Midlands’ only – Boating Country Club“It’s thrilling to be celebrating 20 years at Lake Murray ,” said location Owner Jon Dukes. “So much has happened since 2006 – Nautical Boat Club has grown much larger, our fleet has gotten more powerful, and many of our members have practically grown up out on the water with us!”The Lake Murray location was among the first few Nautical Boat Clubs nationwide; today, members enjoy full benefits at almost 30 locations nationwide. And Dukes – who also owns three other franchises – notes that when he opened the Irmo club, its largest outboard motor was a 4-cylinder, 115-horsepower on a $32,000 pontoon; today, the fleet features $132,000 tri-toons with V-8, 250-HP engines.“But our biggest point of pride is our generational members,” Dukes attests. “We have grandparents, parents, and now their kids who have all been part of our club over the years. We’ve even had adult children inherit memberships from their parents! We also have a tradition of hiring local high-school and college students as dockhands, and many of them – now grown, married, and with families of their own – have returned to join as members. It’s great to see our extended Nautical Boat Club family continue to flourish.”Nautical Boat Club is America’s first and favorite Boating Country Club, providing a premium boating experience and a superior alternative to renting, leasing, or buying a boat. Nautical Boat Club membership delivers unlimited access to a diverse fleet of top-notch boats, limitless use of a full stock of complimentary water toys, and white-glove concierge-style service, always delivered with care. Monthly dues cover all expenses except for gas – including insurance, maintenance, and slip fees.While many things have changed over the past two decades, Lake Murray’s 50,000 acres of sparkling waters fed by the Saluda River and 650+ miles of parkland-rich shoreline remain, as do Nautical Boat Club - Irmo’s core values: immaculate boats, personalized service, and a safety-first focus.“However you choose to spend your boating day, the Lake Murray Marina at Marina Bay is an ideal spot to start,” asserts Dukes. “Whether you’re up for watersports and swimming, bass fishing, or pre-cruise waterfront dining, this is the perfect place. It also offers easy access to Lake Murray Public Park and Dreher Island State Park, with its nature trails, camping facilities, and tournament-worthy fishing. And don’t forget about the Irmo Okra Strut, which is also celebrating as it turns 65 this year!”Nautical Boat Club membership provides not only unlimited boating with guaranteed reservations and the best availability in the industry, but also unrestricted guest privileges, full membership benefits at all Nautical Boat Club locations nationwide – of which there are now almost 30 – and a lifetime supply of cherished memories with family and friends.“Beautiful boating weather has already arrived in the Palmetto State,” Dukes concludes. “Now is the time to join the terrific community we’ve created at Nautical Boat Club - Irmo. We invite all Central South Carolina boating enthusiasts to give us a call and come for a tour today – it’s Boat Life time, and the water is waiting!”For more information about Nautical Boat Club - Irmo, please visit###

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