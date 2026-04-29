Mago and Enterprise Systems Partner to Transform Meeting Room Experiences in the Middle East

New Partnership - Mago and Enterprise Systems

Expands access to platform-agnostic meeting room solutions with one-touch join, wireless sharing, and seamless collaboration across the Middle East

Mago simplifies how organizations meet, present, and collaborate across any platform, delivering a consistent experience that maximizes existing technology investments” — Danny Hayasaka, SVP Global Marketing, Mago

DUBAI, EMIRATE OF DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mago , a leading Meeting Room Experience Platform (MREP) provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Enterprise Systems , a value-added distributor based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This partnership will expand access to Mago’s flexible, platform-agnostic meeting room and collaboration solutions across the Middle East.Through this collaboration, Enterprise Systems will enable its network of system integrators and channel partners to deliver Mago’s innovative solutions to enterprise customers across key verticals, including government, hospitality, education, retail, oil & gas, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and energy.Mago simplifies the modern meeting room experience by enabling organizations to meet, present, and collaborate seamlessly. With one-touch join capabilities for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, and Webex, along with wireless content sharing and advanced whiteboarding, Mago eliminates complexity and enhances productivity in hybrid work environments.“At Enterprise Systems, we partner with vendors that bring real innovation and measurable value to our partners and end customers,” said a spokesperson from Enterprise Systems. “Mago stood out for its ability to simplify digital engagement and enhance customer experiences. This partnership allows us to empower our system integrators with differentiated solutions that drive smarter, more interactive environments across the UAE market.”The partnership addresses growing demand for flexible, hardware-agnostic meeting room solutions that work across multiple platforms without locking organizations into a single ecosystem. Mago’s software-based approach allows customers to extend the life of existing hardware investments while delivering a consistent, intuitive user experience.“Mago continues to expand globally by partnering with organizations that understand the needs of modern enterprises,” said Danny Hayasaka, Managing Director, Americas & SVP, Global Marketing at Mago. “Enterprise Systems brings deep regional expertise and a strong partner ecosystem across the Middle East. Together, we’re enabling organizations to simplify collaboration, improve user adoption, and maximize the value of their meeting room technology.”Mago empowers organizations to transform static meeting spaces into dynamic collaboration environments. Its capabilities include:One-touch join for major meeting platformsWireless content sharing without cables or donglesInteractive whiteboarding with multimedia integrationPlatform and hardware flexibility across Android and Windows devicesCentralized management through the Mago Admin CenterBy combining Mago’s innovation with Enterprise Systems’ distribution strength, the partnership will accelerate the adoption of next-generation meeting room experiences across the region.For more information about Mago, visit https://mago.io/ To learn more about Enterprise Systems, visit https://esystems.com/ About MagoMago is a Meeting Room Experience Platform (MREP) designed to simplify how people meet, present, and collaborate in modern workspaces. Built to be platform-agnostic, Mago enables seamless access to Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, and Webex while delivering wireless content sharing and advanced collaboration tools all from a single, intuitive interface. Mago helps organizations reduce complexity, extend hardware investments, and create consistent meeting experiences across all rooms.About Enterprise SystemsEnterprise Systems is a value-added distributor dedicated to enabling channel partners with networking, convergence, mobility, and security solutions for enterprise clients across the Middle East. Focused on best-of-breed technologies and end-to-end solutions, Enterprise Systems is committed to service quality, operational excellence, and delivering enhanced customer experiences across diverse industries.

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