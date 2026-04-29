Concierge Auctions: Bayfront Penthouse with Private Boat Slip in Naples, Florida Pending Sale for $6.72M in 47 Days

New residence in one of Florida’s most prestigious coastal enclaves pending sale in collaboration with the Dawn McKenna Group of Coldwell Banker

Partnering with Concierge Auctions on a focused, time‑defined approach allowed us to engage serious buyers and move efficiently toward a successful result.” — Ashley Fenttiman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that the top-floor, newly constructed bayfront penthouse in picturesque Naples, Florida is pending sale for $6.72M. The home—located in the boutique La Perle condominium property—sold in just 47 days of auction marketing in collaboration with Ashley and Steven Fenttiman of the Dawn McKenna Group of Coldwell Banker.

“When a newly built waterfront residence of this caliber comes to market in Naples, generating meaningful buyer engagement is critical,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “By introducing our defined auction timeline, we worked closely with the Dawn McKenna Group and were able to bring together a pool of qualified buyers from around the world to deliver a clear, market-driven outcome in a matter of weeks.”

“The level of interest in this property speaks to both its rarity and the strength of the Naples waterfront market,” said Ashley Fenttiman. “Partnering with Concierge Auctions on a focused, time‑defined approach allowed us to engage serious buyers and move efficiently toward a successful result.”

Located along Gulf Shore Boulevard in the prestigious Moorings neighborhood, the penthouse residence offers direct water access, expansive bay views, and a private boat slip––an increasingly rare combination in one of Naples’ most established waterfront enclaves

The nearly 6,000-square-foot home features open-concept living spaces designed to maximize water views, with seamless indoor-outdoor flow to a large private terrace overlooking Moorings Bay. The residence includes a chef’s kitchen, a primary suite with terrace access and spa-style bath, and three additional guest suites, along with a dedicated study.

Additional features include dual private elevators with direct unit access, four dedicated parking spaces, and access to building amenities including a pool, spa, putting green, firepit, and outdoor entertaining areas. Residents also benefit from exclusive entry to Moorings Beach Private Park.

The offering was part of Concierge Auctions’ developer-focused sale strategy, designed to complement traditional marketing efforts and accelerate absorption for high-end condominium inventory.

Located minutes from Fifth Avenue South and The Village Shops on Venetian Bay, the property offers convenient access to both Naples Airport and Southwest Florida International Airport.

Images of the property may be viewed online. All photography credited to Wanderlust Photography and Shawn May Photography.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Dawn McKenna Group

The Dawn McKenna Group (DMG) is one of the nation’s leading luxury real estate teams, founded by renowned industry expert and visionary, Dawn McKenna. Ranked among the Top 20 Mega Teams in the U.S. by The Wall Street Journal RealTrends, DMG holds the #1 position in Chicagoland, the Midwest, Naples, and Park City.

With more than $6.5 billion in career sales, DMG delivers exceptional results in premier markets including Chicago, Chicago’s North Shore and Western Suburbs, Naples, Park City, Lake Geneva, Harbor Country and 30A. The DMG network extends beyond residential resale with a dedicated development division specializing in the sales and marketing of top-tier developments across the United States and Caribbean, representing over $1.9 billion in active inventory.



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