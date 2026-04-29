'Taste of Italy' Four-Course Dinner at Carmine’s Raises $51,500 for Pace Palm Beach

appitizers @ taste of italy Mindy Hanken, Executive Director of Pace Palm Beach, with Javid Khan, Board Member of Pace Palm Beach beverages Pace Center for Girls, Palm Beach – Board From left to right – Mindy Hanken, Rachael Bonlarron, Esther Uria LaBovick, Blanca Lopez Mackrey, Sherry Thompson, Javid Khan, Pamela Pangas Cope, Aisha Ali, Ana Rodriguez, and Shantel Accilien silent auction

Monies raised support girl-centered education, counseling, and resources

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Photo Credits: Coastal Click Photography

160 attendees enjoyed a curated 4-course Italian dinner at Carmine's La Trattoria, located at 2401 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, on Wednesday, April 22, to support Pace Center for Girls Palm Beach. The event featured live music, a silent auction, specially curated Italian dishes perfectly paired with fine wines and dessert, and brought people together for a great mission. Pace believes that 'Every Girl Deserves' a future filled with opportunities, respect, and agency to pursue her dreams.

The girls and young women Pace supports receive academic instruction and work closely with counselors and therapists trained in girl-centered and trauma-based therapy. They also receive life coaching to learn basic life skills, such as personal hygiene, grocery shopping, and how to land their first job. These resources are available to girls at no cost.

“I appreciate everyone who came to Taste of Italy and helped us to support our girls who overcome tremendous obstacles daily,” said Mindy Hanken, Executive Director of Pace Palm Beach. “Thank you to our event co-chairs Pamela Pangas Cope and Sean Casey, who were amazing and helped us host such an incredible event, as well as to our sponsors, who help our programming expand and provide more girls with the social and academic services needed to thrive.”

Since its founding in 1985, Pace Palm Beach has seen transformational improvements in girls, both personally and professionally. To date, over 3,000 girls in Palm Beach County have been positively impacted.

Carmine's La Trattoria was voted Best Italian Restaurant in Palm Beach Post “Best of the Best” Community Choice Awards for 2019, Reader’s Choice Awards, Boca Life Magazine, and OpenTable Diner’s Choice Award, Wine Spectator Award of Excellence 2022. The community is encouraged to share their support while enjoying a flavorful evening. Co-chairs were Pamela Pangas Cope and Sean Casey. Sponsors include Everyday Solutions, Inc., Nextera Energy Resources, Treecyle Land Clearing, Inc., Regions, Centerline, Inc., Khanna Connections, Chase, FPL, LaBovick Law Group, PB Post, El Bodegon, Corporate Air, LocaliQ, HCA Florida Healthcare, Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley Attorneys at Law, Johnson-Davis Inc., and Third Federal Savings & Loan.

To learn more about how Pace is finding the great in every girl, visit www.pacecenter.org.



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About Pace Center for Girls

Pace provides free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and deals with past trauma and builds upon girls’ individual strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional, and educational needs of girls, Pace has a successful and proven program model that has changed the life trajectory of more than 40,000 girls and is recognized as one of the nation’s leading advocates for girls in need. For more information on Pace Center for Girls, visit www.pacecenter.org.

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