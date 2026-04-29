Freedom Energy Logistics and Bold Coast Energy Applaud New CCA Law and Highlight Collaborative Benefits for Residents

Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses, organizations, and municipalities. Bold Coast Energy simplifies the energy market decision-making process by leveraging over 20 years of industry experience.

LD 2112 provides new tools to municipalities, tribal nations, and ratepayers to lower energy costs.

These measures strategically address the high costs of electricity. LD 2112 will allow Maine towns and tribal nations to purchase electricity at potentially lower and more stable rates for residents.” — Representative Gerry Runte

AUBURN, NH AND FREEPORT, ME , NH, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freedom Energy Logistics and Bold Coast Energy today commended Maine Governor Janet Mills and the Maine Legislature for the signing and the passage of LD 2112, a historic bill establishing Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) for Maine communities. The law will provide municipalities and tribal nations with new tools to reduce energy costs for residents across the state.Freedom Energy and Bold Coast Energy recognize the substantial contributions of Representative Gerry Runte, who introduced the legislation to help lower electricity bills for Maine ratepayers. The commitment and collaboration among legislators, advocates, and industry leaders played a critical role in the passage of LD 2112, which provides towns and authorized tribal nations – including the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, the Mi'kmaq Nation, the Penobscot Nation, and the Passamaquoddy Tribe – the authority to conduct opt out electricity aggregation in support of their communities.“These measures strategically address the high costs of electricity in Maine,” stated Representative Runte. “LD 2112 will allow Maine towns and tribal nations to purchase electricity at potentially lower and more stable rates for local residents, in much the same way as towns now purchase electricity for municipal requirements.”“This landmark bill positions Maine at the forefront of innovative energy policy, offering towns, tribes, and residents with greater choice, flexibility, and savings in their electricity supply,” said Bart Fromuth, CEO of Freedom Energy. “The CCA model, already successfully adopted by ten states including New Hampshire and Massachusetts, empowers communities to secure electricity based on their specific local priorities such as lower price, long-term fixed rates, or renewable energy options rather than relying solely on rates determined every six-months by the Public Utility Commission.”“Maine municipalities and towns will have the opportunity to benefit from a community aggregation program with a successful track record,” said Peter Whitney, President of Bold Coast Energy. “We are looking forward to collaborating with communities to educate them on the benefits of participation in CCA programs and facilitating the implementation of community aggregations now that the legislation has been enacted and foundational work supporting the initiative is underway.”LD 2112 sets forth consumer protection and transparency requirements, directing the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to adopt rules ensuring targeted outreach so customers are aware of their rights, program benefits, and opt out options. CCAs may not serve financial hardship customers at rates higher than the Standard Offer procured by the PUC. Furthermore, the PUC is also tasked with minimizing impacts to default supply, creating a fair and balanced energy marketplace for all Maine residents, and ensuring that CCA programs have no impact on other customers.About Community Choice AggregationCommunity Choice Aggregation (CCA) programs help residents and small businesses secure competitive electricity rates and more energy choices through collective purchasing. Municipalities can stabilize costs, promote transparency, and support local development. CCAs often offer greener energy options, advancing sustainability and renewable goals. Local control over energy procurement increases long-term value, resilience, and adaptability for communities.About Freedom Energy LogisticsFounded in 2006, Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The private company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for municipalities, businesses, and organizations throughout the U.S. Freedom’s team of energy experts has worked with and delivered energy saving, environmentally responsible solutions for some of the largest commercial and industrial companies, municipalities, universities, healthcare facilities, and businesses. With its headquarters located in Auburn, NH, and a satellite office in Westborough, MA, Freedom Energy also has employees serving clients locally throughout the regions. Freedom Energy has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America in 2017, 2018, 2024, and 2025; twice named to the Inc. Northeast Regionals list in 2025 and 2026; recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Family Businesses in NH by Business New Hampshire Magazine and has received multiple Business Excellence Awards. For more information, visit www.felpower.com About Bold Coast EnergyBold Coast Energy simplifies the energy market decision-making process by leveraging over 20 years of industry experience. During this time, we have recognized that each client is unique. Our primary focus is on providing impeccable customer service to every client we engage with. Each client requires a tailored approach that takes into account price sensitivity, risk tolerance, contract language, and market timing. For more information, visit www.boldcoastenergy.com

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