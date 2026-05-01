LendKey and Member Student Lending Announce Fourth Annual $20,000 Scholarship Program

Ten high-achieving undergraduate students will each receive a $2,000 scholarship, with applications open May 1–31.

Four years in, this scholarship program continues to be a reflection of the credit union mission of putting people before profit.” — Kara Van Wert, MSL Board Chair & CLO at Veridian Credit Union

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LendKey, the pioneer of digital network lending, and Member Student Lending, a national credit union service organization (CUSO) dedicated to student lending, today announced the launch of their fourth annual scholarship program.Ten students will each receive a $2,000 merit-based scholarship – $20,000 in total – to help fund their undergraduate education at accredited four-year colleges and universities.To be eligible, applicants must be members of a participating credit union within the Member Student Lending CUSO. Scholarship candidates are evaluated on academic achievement, demonstrated leadership, and community involvement. Applications are open May 1 through May 31, 2026, and the selection process is administered by Kaleidoscope, an independent scholarship management platform, to ensure a fair and standardized review. Recipients will be announced in July 2026."Four years in, this scholarship program continues to be a reflection of the credit union mission of putting people before profit," said Kara Van Wert, Member Student Lending Board Chair and Chief Lending Officer at Veridian Credit Union. "We're proud to offer financial support to students who are working hard to reach their educational goals."Vince Passione, Founder and CEO of LendKey, added, "Every year, we hear from scholarship recipients about what this support means to them, and it's a reminder of why we do this work. Credit unions have always been about community, and this program is a meaningful way for us to support the cause."Eligible students are encouraged to apply before the May 31 deadline. For full eligibility requirements and to submit an application, visit lendkey.com/scholarship

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