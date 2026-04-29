Emily Raff Ignites with Newest Single and headlines the 'Good Ones Good Times' Tour

Emily Raff - "Made In The Fire" Emily Raff - Good Ones Good Times Tour

Emily Raff Ignites with Newest Single “Made In The Fire,” Produced by Them Fly Bros for Fijack Entertainment

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising country-rock artist Emily Raff delivers a bold new chapter in her artistic evolution with the release of her latest single, “ Made In The Fire .” Produced by Them Fly Bros and released in partnership with Fijack Entertainment, the track is a powerful statement of resilience, identity, and emotional strength.Released March 2026, “Made In The Fire” continues Raff’s steady climb as one of the Midwest’s most compelling emerging voices, blending modern country storytelling with the grit of southern rock.Rooted in themes of perseverance and personal transformation, the song reflects Raff’s mission to create music that serves as a refuge for listeners navigating life’s challenges. Her work consistently aims to remind audiences that they are “loved, wanted, and never alone,” a message that has become central to her growing fanbase.Hailing from Ohio, Raff has been building her career through touring (particularly west of the Mississippi), writing along with great writers, and a new focus on guidance from studio production that focuses on the country foundation under her diverse musical experience. From early beginnings in community theater at age seven to sharing stages with national acts like Riley Green and Chris Lane, her trajectory reflects both dedication and artistic depth. Her sound has earned her recognition as a “rock-and-roll cowgirl,” showcasing both vocal power and emotional precision.With production from Them Fly Bros, “Made In The Fire” elevates Raff’s sonic identity, pairing cinematic instrumentation with a polished, radio-ready edge while preserving the raw energy that defines her artistry. The collaboration signals a strategic step forward as Fijack Entertainment continues to develop and spotlight emerging talent with national potential. The release builds on a growing catalog of singles, including “Good Ones,” and “Blood Running,” positioning Raff as a consistent and evolving voice in the independent country scene.Currently, Emily Raff is on her first multi-state headlining tour called the "Good Ones Good Times Tour," and as she continues an active touring schedule across the Midwest and beyond, “Made In The Fire” stands as both a personal anthem and a defining moment—cementing Emily Raff as an artist to pay attention to.

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