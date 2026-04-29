Raw Signal Group joins Doors Open to welcome the public to a historic bank in Toronto for the first time in a century

Raw Signal Group's HQ at 1414 Danforth Ave

Originally constructed in 1919 as an Imperial Bank of Canada branch, the building was painstakingly restored in 2023.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During Doors Open Toronto this May, visitors will have a rare opportunity to see where Raw Signal Group hosts global leaders for world-class leadership development and management training, and see inside century-old vaults for the first time in the building’s history.Co-founded by Melissa and Johnathan Nightingale in 2017, Raw Signal Group provides transformative leadership development — executives and managers dial in to the world’s best online management training like BPX , or fly to Toronto from around the world to attend renowned in-person executive intensives like Betterboss Since opting to leave their downtown headquarters for a larger space in the city’s east end, Raw Signal Group’s programs have been held in the striking 2,000 square-foot banking hall at 1414 Danforth Avenue.“We’re excited to join Doors Open this year and welcome Toronto into our newly restored headquarters,” said Melissa Nightingale, co-founder of Raw Signal Group. “As a long-time East Ender, I have always loved the proximity to hustle and bustle but also the deep exhale when crossing back over the Don River. So when our client mix became more global, we realized easy subway access and a vibrant, welcoming space was more important than a specific downtown address.”Originally constructed in 1919 as an Imperial Bank of Canada branch, the building was painstakingly restored in 2023, transforming one of the city's oldest remaining bank buildings into a state-of-the-art professional development facility, while honouring its architectural heritage.“We fell in love with 1414 Danforth the first time we saw it. Every Torontonian knows these old bank buildings, they’re landmarks for so many Toronto neighbourhoods. But years of neglect had left this building in really rough shape,” said Johnathan Nightingale, co-founder of Raw Signal Group. “We’re in our third year of major restoration work on the building to bring back the original beauty of the banking hall, and these days we’re proud to welcome leaders from all over the world who come to Toronto for one of our programs. We do hard work together in the space during the day, and then we send them out to our favourite spots in Little Ethiopia in the evening.”During Doors Open, Raw Signal Group's team will lead tours through the beautifully preserved banking hall, featuring original terrazzo flooring and an operational 1960s bank vault from Chubb, Mosler and Taylor. Guests can also view historical blueprints and photos of the space from the CIBC Archives, as well as a stunning mural by local artist Izzy Paez.---About Raw Signal GroupRaw Signal Group builds better bosses. The organization launched in 2017 with a mission to transform work. Raw Signal Group’s world-class programs help managers develop their skills, become more self-aware and accountable, and make work better for everyone.Best-selling authors, world experts on management and leadership, and cofounders Johnathan and Melissa Nightingale have trained thousands of leaders around the world. Nearly ten years in, Raw Signal Group has worked with bosses at Willful, Blue J, Mozilla, Coconut Software, and hundreds of other leading startups, non-profits, professional services, and tech scale-ups.The company is a certified B Corporation and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.---About Doors OpenEach May, Doors Open Toronto invites the public to explore the city’s most-loved buildings and sites, free of charge. The event provides rare access to buildings that are not usually open to the public and free access to sites that would usually charge an admission fee. Since its inception in 2000, it has attracted more than two million visits to nearly 700 unique locations and remains the largest event of its kind in Canada.

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