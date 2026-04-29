Walker Mattress, Furniture & Appliance Expands Bell County Presence with New Harker Heights Store

We have been serving Bell County families since 1999, and this new Harker Heights location helps us stay accessible to the communities that have supported us for years.” — Jayson

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walker Mattress, Furniture & Appliance has announced the grand opening of its new store in Harker Heights at 710 Edwards Dr, Harker Heights, TX 76548. The family-owned business, which has served Bell County since 1999, is expanding its presence to better serve customers throughout Harker Heights, Killeen, Belton, Temple, and the surrounding area. The move reflects the company’s continued investment in the Killeen-area market and its long-standing focus on accessible shopping for mattresses, furniture, and appliances for local families.

Walker Mattress, Furniture & Appliance has served an estimated 50,000 customers over the years and has built its business around a straightforward approach to home furnishing needs. The company offers mattresses, living room furniture, bedroom furniture, dining room furniture, rustic furniture, and appliances, with a particular emphasis on discounted and reduced-price inventory. Its scratch and dent appliance selection remains a key part of its offering, alongside financing options and a relaxed, no-pressure buying experience. Customers can learn more on the Walker Mattress, Furniture & Appliance website and browse available products through its mattress selection page.

The new Harker Heights location is intended to improve access for customers across the greater Killeen area while continuing the service model Walker has developed over more than two decades in business. Open seven days a week, the store will continue to offer locally focused service, practical product guidance, and a broad inventory of mattresses, furniture, and appliances for Bell County households. The move also places Walker Mattress, Furniture & Appliance into a 50,000 square foot building, a major increase from its current 4,000 square foot space, allowing for significantly more take home today stock and inventory to better serve customers across Bell County.

Walker Mattress, Furniture & Appliance is a family-owned and operated retailer serving Bell County, Texas since 1999. Based in Central Texas, the company offers mattresses, furniture, appliances, rustic furniture, bedroom sets, dining room furniture, and living room furniture, along with financing options and a customer-focused shopping experience. With approximately 50,000 customers served, Walker Mattress, Furniture & Appliance continues to provide local households with practical home furnishing options from its new Harker Heights location.



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