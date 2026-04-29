Quorum Launches Meeting Prep Agent and CRM Agent, Introducing Agentic Workflows for Government Affairs Teams

Quorum's prep agent for government affairs

Quorum Agents help teams walk into meetings better prepared and leave them with stronger data, faster follow-through, and more durable institutional knowledge

Quorum's CRM Agent worked exactly as promised. For anyone moving quickly between meetings, having your notes and contacts captured automatically is a genuine game-changer.” — Darnita Bradley, Local Government Affairs & Engagement Manager, JobsOhio

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum , the leading public affairs software platform, today announced the launch of Meeting Prep Agent and CRM Agent , the company’s first agentic workflow built specifically for government affairs teams. Together, these new Quorum Agents automate critical work before and after meetings, helping teams move faster, operate more strategically, and build a stronger system of record over time.For government affairs professionals, meetings are where strategy becomes action. But too often, the work surrounding those meetings—preparing context beforehand and logging what happened afterward—is manual, fragmented, and difficult to sustain consistently across a team. Quorum’s new agentic workflow is designed to solve that problem.“The future of government affairs is not just better access to information, it is better systems for acting on that information in the moments that matter most,” said Alex Wirth, CEO and Co-founder of Quorum. “Meeting Prep Agent and CRM Agent help teams prepare more strategically, capture relationship intelligence more consistently, and build institutional knowledge that compounds over time.”Early customer feedback reflects the practical impact of bringing this workflow into the day-to-day rhythm of government affairs work.“Quorum's CRM Agent worked exactly as promised. For anyone moving quickly between meetings, having your notes and contacts captured automatically is a genuine game-changer.”— Darnita Bradley, Local Government Affairs & Engagement Manager, JobsOhioWith a one-time connection to Outlook or Google Calendar, Meeting Prep Agent identifies loggable meetings and automatically delivers an AI-generated briefing to the user’s inbox on the morning of the meeting. The briefing surfaces the most relevant intelligence in one place, including relationship history, recent bills, PAC contributions, grassroots activity, and office context, so teams can walk in prepared with the information that matters most.After the meeting ends, CRM Agent detects that the meeting has concluded and prompts the user to log the interaction. Users can type or dictate their notes in plain language, and Quorum’s AI structures that information into a pre-filled interaction record, extracting details such as participants, dates, issues discussed, and related bills for review before submission.Together, Meeting Prep Agent and CRM Agent reduce administrative friction around one of the most important workflows in public affairs: showing up prepared, capturing what happened, and ensuring institutional knowledge compounds over time instead of getting lost in inboxes, notebooks, or memory. The launch marks an important step in Quorum’s evolution from a platform teams use to look up information into a system that works alongside them, surfacing intelligence proactively, reducing repetitive work, and helping organizations preserve critical context across every interaction.“AI is most valuable when it fits naturally into the way teams already work,” said Erin Mills, Chief Marketing Officer at Quorum. “With these new agents, Quorum is making government affairs teams more effective in the moments that matter most, before a meeting, immediately after it, and across the long arc of relationship building and policy strategy.”Meet the Quorum AgentsMeeting Prep AgentDelivers a tailored, AI-generated briefing before a scheduled meeting, giving teams the context they need to engage strategically and confidently.CRM AgentPrompts users to log meetings as they conclude and turns notes or dictated summaries into structured interaction records ready for review and submission.Together, the Quorum Agents power a more proactive workflow for government affairs teams—one that helps organizations move faster, capture more complete data, and retain institutional knowledge even as teams and priorities evolve.The launch builds on Quorum’s broader vision for AI in public affairs: not replacing expertise, but equipping teams with better intelligence, stronger workflows, and systems that improve with every action.Meeting Prep Agent and CRM Agent are available beginning April 29, 2026, for eligible Quorum customers with AI-enabled accounts.About QuorumQuorum is AI for government affairs, integrating legislative tracking, stakeholder management, grassroots advocacy, and PAC management tools. Trusted by thousands of professionals worldwide, Quorum empowers teams to increase policy wins, understand the policy landscape, and build data-driven strategies.Quorum’s platform covers federal, state, local, school board, EU, and international issues, offering the most comprehensive data on the market. Its AI-powered tools, including Quincy, transform data into actionable intelligence, enabling organizations to respond quickly to legislative changes.Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., Quorum supports clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to nonprofits.

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