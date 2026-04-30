The State of India's Fitness & Activity Sector — A Lyfskills Study

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26,000+ Gyms and Activity Centres Mapped Across India's Top 3 Metros

When we started the study, we wished to understand the the sector across urban centres. What stands out is how individual-operator-driven the sector remains and how sharply supply density varies” — Sumit, Founder of Lyfskills.

Delhi has the highest concentration of activity centres at 7,591, followed by Bengaluru (6,471) and Mumbai (4,649). Among the satellite cities, Gurugram has 2,353, Noida 1,486, Ghaziabad 1,444, Thane 1,052, Navi Mumbai 869, and Faridabad 667. The five NCR cities together account for over half the dataset at 13,541.However, when measured by density against official city area, the order shifts. Bengaluru leads with 8.7 centres per sq km, followed by Mumbai (7.7) and Thane (7.2). Delhi — despite the highest absolute count — registers 5.1 per sq km due to its larger geographic footprint. Gurugram, at 3.2 per sq km, is the most sparsely served among the nine cities.The higher density in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru may partly reflect slower average traffic speeds compressing the effective service radius of each centre. In NCR cities, where driving speeds are higher, centres can draw from a wider catchment, potentially normalising actual travel time across metros. Gym and fitness centres constitute 7,729 listings — the single largest category. Beyond fitness, the landscape is led by dance (3,201), yoga (3,032), music (2,468), cricket (1,679), and art and craft (1,660).The data also shows emerging traction in newer categories: 426 coding and robotics centres, 333 gymnastics academies, and 309 chess clubs. Further down the tail — 72 horse riding academies, 17 shooting ranges, and 4 archery clubs — formats that reflect a broadening of what urban families consider part of the activity economy. Each city's activity mix shows a distinct profile. In Bengaluru, badminton indexes at 1.92x, with basketball (1.53x) and skating (1.48x) also over-represented. In Delhi and satellite cities, cricket dominates at 1.18x. In Mumbai, theatre and drama index at 1.86x, alongside gymnastics (1.30x) and football (1.23x) — reflecting the region's deep connection to stage and screen.<96% of Centres Are Independently Run; Only Football Shows Early Consolidation>Of the 26,582 centres mapped, 96.4% are standalone, independently operated. Just 954 — 3.6% — are associated with a recognised brand or chain, spanning 97 distinct brand names. Only 13 of these brands operate across all three metro regions.Football stands out at 17.7% chain-affiliated, driven by franchised programmes. Martial arts (6.8%), badminton (6.7%), swimming (5.2%), and yoga (5.0%) show moderate brand presence.<80% Rated 4.5+ Stars, but Rating Skew Suggests Caution>Across the dataset, 80% of centres carry a 4.5-star Google rating or above, and 35% hold a perfect 5.0. However, of the 9,384 with a perfect score, 39% have 10 or fewer reviews. Only 20% of 5.0-rated centres have more than 50 reviews — limiting the reliability of star ratings as a standalone decision-making signal. Across high-rated centres (4.5+ stars), the most frequently mentioned themes centre on trainer quality, coaching approach, and personal attention. Among lower-rated centres (below 4.0), complaints shift toward facility cleanliness, equipment condition, and court availability. At a locality level, distribution is far from uniform. Rohini in Delhi has 604 listings — 7.5 times the city median. Andheri West in Mumbai registers 598 (5x the median), and Whitefield in Bengaluru has 493 (6x). The pattern suggests that activity supply clusters around a small number of high-density residential corridors, and the experience of "how many options are nearby" varies dramatically within each city. The dataset covers 26,582 verified, non-duplicate listings across nine cities. Data was studied across digital footprint covering business listings, websites, and social media profiles, and filtered through a multi-tier quality process combining deterministic rules and category validation. Brand and chain identification is based on name matching, domain clustering, and branch location data. Density per sq km is computed using official municipal/authority area for each city. Data is current as of April 2026.The study underpins Lyfskills Discover , an activities platform. Lyfskills also operates Lynk.Coach , a coaching management platform for gyms and activity centres. BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- India's offline fitness and activity sector — gyms, sports academies, performing arts schools, and creative learning centres — is among the largest segments of the country's consumer services economy, yet remains one of the least mapped. Unlike organised retail or food services, where chain presence and market sizing are well tracked, the coaching and activity space has operated without consolidated data on its size, geographic spread, or competitive structure.A new data study by Lyfskills attempts to fill this gap. The analysis maps 26,582 verified centres across India's top three metro regions and their satellite cities — Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai — covering 34 activity categories and 2.9 million Google reviews.Here are the key findings.

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