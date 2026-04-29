SJSM Leadership Meets with Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday

St. Vincent Government and SJSM team SJSM Logo1

SJSM reaffirms its commitment to Vincentian students through full-tuition scholarships and updates the new administration on the campus construction.

Today’s meeting marks the beginning of an energized chapter for SJSM in St. Vincent” — Mr. Kaushik Guha

KINGSTOWN, ST. VINCENT, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The leadership of Saint James School of Medicine (SJSM) met today with the newly inaugurated Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Honorable Dr. Godwin Friday, and his cabinet to solidify the partnership between the institution and the new administration.Led by Executive Vice President Mr. Kaushik Guha, the SJSM delegation extended its formal congratulations to the Prime Minister on his recent appointment. During the session, the SJSM team presented the history and mission of the institution, emphasizing its status as the largest medical school on the island and its role as a primary driver of higher education in the region.Strengthening Local Opportunities. A central focus of today’s discussion involved the SJSM full-scholarship program. These scholarships provide local Vincentian students the unique opportunity to earn their Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree without the need to leave St. Vincent. The parties discussed strategies to address current challenges and ensure that aspiring local doctors have a clear, supported path to matriculation to our program.Golden Vale Campus Development. Mr. Guha provided the cabinet with a comprehensive progress report on the construction of the new SJSM campus in Golden Vale. The project represents a significant investment in the national infrastructure, designed to house cutting-edge medical technology and expanded learning facilities.In a move to further transparency and collaboration, both parties agreed today to arrange an official visit for Dr. Friday and his ministers to the Golden Vale site this coming May to view the construction milestones.Cabinet Presence The meeting was attended by a broad cross-section of the new administration, including:Hon. Phillip Jackson: Minister of Education, Vocational Training, Innovation, Digital Transformation, and Information.Hon. Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment, and Diaspora Affairs.Hon. Daniel Cummings: Minister of Health, Wellness, and Energy.Other members of the cabinet."Today’s meeting marks the beginning of an energized chapter for SJSM in St. Vincent," stated Mr. Guha. "We look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Friday and his cabinet to ensure our school remains a beacon of medical excellence in the Caribbean."About Saint James School of Medicine Saint James School of Medicine is a leading Caribbean medical school offering a high-quality medical education to students from around the world. With a focus on academic excellence and community integration, SJSM is dedicated to training the next generation of compassionate and skilled physicians.

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