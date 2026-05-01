Personal Injury Attorney Marc L. Shapiro Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marc L. Shapiro Esq is the founder and principal attorney at The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro. He has over three decades of experience focused on personal injury law, representing plaintiffs in cases where vehicular accidents or other situations resulted in life altering injuries and even wrongful death. He is singularly devoted and believes his compassion and commitment to achieve recompense for persons who have been deeply damaged sets him apart as much as his legal knowledge, understanding of insurance or track record in trials.

Mr. Shapiro has been acknowledged by many media and award panels, such as Super Lawyer, Litigator of the Year, and named among the Top One Percent of Attorneys. He believes many clients trust in credentials and other attorneys and judges put more faith in such rankings, such as getting a 10 out of 10 stars from ABO. The awards serve as a nod to his empathy and passion, and indicate he’s not in this for the money, but to help people and achieve satisfactory results.

Marc Shapiro began college with a business major, then studied law at the University of Akron in Ohio. He practiced in Ohio for a few years but decided the winters were not his style. When his parents moved to Boca Raton for their retirement, he followed them to Florida and settled in Naples. He passed the Florida Bar and found his niche in personal injury because it resonated with him.

Mr. Shapiro’s firm handles complex real estate, and title matters in addition to personal injury and wrongful death cases. The firm consists of other attorneys who are just as knowledgeable and passionate as their founder. They work in a set up known as a pod, with a few attorneys on the pretrial, medical record review, and litigation phases. Associates also interface with insurance adjusters and negotiate matters that don’t always go to court. The firm has weekly team meetings and regular masterminds, where anyone is free to chime in on advice and they all keep up to date with the latest laws and regulations.

Mr. Shapiro will next address the concept: What really happens after an accident—and what should you do next?

On this second episode with Close Up Radio, we speak with Marc L. Shapiro, founder of The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro in Naples, Florida. With more than 30 years of legal experience, Mr. Shapiro represents individuals and families dealing with the aftermath of serious injuries, including car accidents and wrongful death claims.

Known for his hands-on approach, Mr. Shapiro works closely with clients to help them understand their rights and navigate the often complex world of insurance claims and legal recovery. His perspective is shaped not only by decades in the courtroom, but also by a deep understanding of how insurance companies evaluate cases.

This week he shares practical insights—why accidents happen, what mistakes to avoid after an injury, and why early decisions can significantly impact the outcome of a claim.

“Many people think they can handle things on their own,” says Shapiro. “But what you say and do early on can make a real difference.”

Beyond his legal work, Mr. Shapiro is actively involved in the community, including supporting initiatives for children with special needs.

This episode offers clear, straightforward guidance for anyone who wants to be better prepared before—and after—an unexpected accident.

Close Up Radio recently featured attorney Marc L. Shapiro in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Monday April 13th at 2pm Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Monday April 27th at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast from Monday April 13th

https://podcast.show/3830099/episode/153811450/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-personal-injury-attorney/id1785721253?i=1000761478531

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-personal-injury-attorney-marc-l-shapiro-330318296

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5xY337aYQKd6Aa0u9hOihL

Listen to the Podcast from Monday April 27th

https://podcast.show/3830099/episode/153844691/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-2-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-personal-injury/id1785721253?i=1000764200904

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-2-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-personal-injury-attorney-marc-l-shapiro-331902672

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5ofthkD2ykJEUlX4QG2Hc9

For more information about this top attorney please visit www.attorneyshapiro.com

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