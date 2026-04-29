HIPTHER Baltics: Riga 2026 Agenda : Where Compliance Meets Reality and Growth Gets Tested

RIGA, LATVIA, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIPTHER has officially released the full agenda for HIPTHER Baltics: Riga 2026 , taking place on 11 May 2026 at the Grand Hotel Kempinski Riga, setting the stage for one of the region’s most focused and practically relevant gatherings at the intersection of compliance, fintech, AI, and player protection.As the second stop in the HIPTHER Baltics 2026 series, the Riga edition builds on the momentum of Vilnius and sharpens the conversation around what comes next: operating, scaling, and staying compliant in an increasingly complex and tightly regulated environment.Latvia 2026: Regulation, Risk & Innovation in MotionThe Riga agenda is designed around a simple reality: in today’s market, compliance is no longer a checkbox — it’s the foundation of sustainable growth.Bringing together regulators, legal experts, fintech leaders, operators, and technology innovators, the one-day conference delivers a high-impact program across two parallel stages:Compliance & Operations LabTechXperience StageTogether, they explore how businesses can remain competitive while navigating regulatory pressure, technological disruption, and shifting market expectations.From Theory to Practice: What the Agenda DeliversAcross a tightly curated schedule, HIPTHER Baltics: Riga 2026 dives into the real operational challenges shaping the Baltic and wider European ecosystem.Key sessions include:Baltic Gaming Law & Regulatory Outlook – A grounded look at regional frameworks and enforcement realitiesFinTech Supervision in Practice: AI, Risk & Regulation – Moving beyond buzzwords into actual implementationPlayer Protection in Practice – What responsible gaming looks like in real-world operationsAML Directives & Data Protection – Practical compliance strategies that actually workCross-Border Licensing & Regulatory Harmonisation – Navigating multi-jurisdictional complexityFraud Prevention & Emerging Technologies – Staying ahead of increasingly sophisticated threatsMarketing, Affiliates & Growth in Regulated Markets – How to grow when visibility is restrictedPayments, Digital Assets & Fintech Innovation – Building resilient financial infrastructureThe agenda also addresses one of the most pressing shifts in digital strategy:From SEO to AIEO – The transition from ranking websites to becoming the direct answer in AI-driven search environmentsFour Core Pillars Defining Riga 2026The conference is structured around four key pillars shaping the future of regulated industries:Gaming Law & Player Protection – The leading theme: Enforcement, licensing, fraud prevention, and responsible gamingFinTech & Payments – Supervision, digital assets, and financial infrastructureAI & Compliance – Automation, risk, taxation, and operational workflowsGrowth & Visibility – Market intelligence, affiliates, SEO, and AI-era discoverabilityA Boutique Conference Built for Real ConversationsHIPTHER Baltics: Riga continues the series’ commitment to focused, high-level dialogue in a boutique environment, prioritizing meaningful interaction over mass-expo noise.Attendees can expect:Senior-level panels with regulators and industry leadersPractical, implementation-driven discussionsCurated networking with decision-makers across gaming, fintech, and complianceA full-day experience culminating in a Golden Hour Mixer and evening social gathering at the Skyline BarPart of a Larger Baltic VisionHIPTHER Baltics 2026 spans three key cities — Vilnius, Riga, and Tallinn — each designed to address locally relevant challenges while contributing to a broader regional dialogue on regulation, innovation, and growth.“This agenda was built for companies that understand growth today depends on getting compliance, technology, and player protection right at the same time. We’re bringing together decision-makers who want honest conversations, practical insights, and partnerships that actually move business forward, “ said Zoltán Tűndik, Co-Founder & Head of Business at HIPTHER.Event DetailsHIPTHER Baltics: Riga 2026 – Cross-Border Compliance & Player ProtectionDate: 11 May 2026Location: Grand Hotel Kempinski RigaMore information & tickets: https://hipther.com/events/riga/ About HIPTHERHIPTHER is a leading events and media brand connecting professionals across iGaming, fintech, blockchain, AI, cybersecurity, and regulatory sectors. Through its boutique conferences across Europe, HIPTHER delivers high-value learning, cross-industry dialogue, and meaningful networking opportunities that drive real business outcomes.

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