HIPTHER Baltics: Riga 2026 Agenda : Where Compliance Meets Reality and Growth Gets Tested
As the second stop in the HIPTHER Baltics 2026 series, the Riga edition builds on the momentum of Vilnius and sharpens the conversation around what comes next: operating, scaling, and staying compliant in an increasingly complex and tightly regulated environment.
Latvia 2026: Regulation, Risk & Innovation in Motion
The Riga agenda is designed around a simple reality: in today’s market, compliance is no longer a checkbox — it’s the foundation of sustainable growth.
Bringing together regulators, legal experts, fintech leaders, operators, and technology innovators, the one-day conference delivers a high-impact program across two parallel stages:
Compliance & Operations Lab
TechXperience Stage
Together, they explore how businesses can remain competitive while navigating regulatory pressure, technological disruption, and shifting market expectations.
From Theory to Practice: What the Agenda Delivers
Across a tightly curated schedule, HIPTHER Baltics: Riga 2026 dives into the real operational challenges shaping the Baltic and wider European ecosystem.
Key sessions include:
Baltic Gaming Law & Regulatory Outlook – A grounded look at regional frameworks and enforcement realities
FinTech Supervision in Practice: AI, Risk & Regulation – Moving beyond buzzwords into actual implementation
Player Protection in Practice – What responsible gaming looks like in real-world operations
AML Directives & Data Protection – Practical compliance strategies that actually work
Cross-Border Licensing & Regulatory Harmonisation – Navigating multi-jurisdictional complexity
Fraud Prevention & Emerging Technologies – Staying ahead of increasingly sophisticated threats
Marketing, Affiliates & Growth in Regulated Markets – How to grow when visibility is restricted
Payments, Digital Assets & Fintech Innovation – Building resilient financial infrastructure
The agenda also addresses one of the most pressing shifts in digital strategy:
From SEO to AIEO – The transition from ranking websites to becoming the direct answer in AI-driven search environments
Four Core Pillars Defining Riga 2026
The conference is structured around four key pillars shaping the future of regulated industries:
Gaming Law & Player Protection – The leading theme: Enforcement, licensing, fraud prevention, and responsible gaming
FinTech & Payments – Supervision, digital assets, and financial infrastructure
AI & Compliance – Automation, risk, taxation, and operational workflows
Growth & Visibility – Market intelligence, affiliates, SEO, and AI-era discoverability
A Boutique Conference Built for Real Conversations
HIPTHER Baltics: Riga continues the series’ commitment to focused, high-level dialogue in a boutique environment, prioritizing meaningful interaction over mass-expo noise.
Attendees can expect:
Senior-level panels with regulators and industry leaders
Practical, implementation-driven discussions
Curated networking with decision-makers across gaming, fintech, and compliance
A full-day experience culminating in a Golden Hour Mixer and evening social gathering at the Skyline Bar
Part of a Larger Baltic Vision
HIPTHER Baltics 2026 spans three key cities — Vilnius, Riga, and Tallinn — each designed to address locally relevant challenges while contributing to a broader regional dialogue on regulation, innovation, and growth.
“This agenda was built for companies that understand growth today depends on getting compliance, technology, and player protection right at the same time. We’re bringing together decision-makers who want honest conversations, practical insights, and partnerships that actually move business forward, “ said Zoltán Tűndik, Co-Founder & Head of Business at HIPTHER.
Event Details
HIPTHER Baltics: Riga 2026 – Cross-Border Compliance & Player Protection
Date: 11 May 2026
Location: Grand Hotel Kempinski Riga
More information & tickets: https://hipther.com/events/riga/
About HIPTHER
HIPTHER is a leading events and media brand connecting professionals across iGaming, fintech, blockchain, AI, cybersecurity, and regulatory sectors. Through its boutique conferences across Europe, HIPTHER delivers high-value learning, cross-industry dialogue, and meaningful networking opportunities that drive real business outcomes.
Contact:
Event Organiser / Maria Arnidou
maria.arnidou@hipther.com
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