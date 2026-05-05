Digital Transformation Awards 2026 Winners Revealed by Business Awards UK

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Digital Transformation Awards , recognising organisations and leaders using technology to improve operations, customer experience, scalability, and commercial performance. This year’s awards highlight the practical impact of digital transformation across sectors including utilities, financial technology, managed services, pharmaceutical training, and SME growth.Business Awards UK 2026 Digital Transformation Awards Winners• Everflow - Digital Transformation Project of the Year• Network Ltd - Digital Transformation Growth Award• Sergei Lishchenko, ViewTrade - Leadership in Digital Strategy• Vivanti - Innovation in Digital Transformation• MetaEdge Marketing - Client Satisfaction AwardBusiness Awards UK 2026 Digital Transformation Awards Finalists• LDS Digital Ltd - Leadership in Digital Strategy• Everflow - Client Satisfaction Award• SwankTek - Digital Transformation Project of the Year• Stealth Labs - Innovation in Digital Transformation• MetaEdge Marketing - Digital Transformation Growth AwardDriving Digital Transformation with PurposeThe 2026 Digital Transformation Awards recognise businesses that are applying technology in ways that create clear operational and commercial value. This year’s recognised organisations have demonstrated how digital platforms, cloud-based systems, AI tools, automation, and data-led workflows can improve decision-making, streamline internal processes, and support better outcomes for customers, employees, and partners.Across the entries, digital transformation was shown not as a one-off technical upgrade, but as an ongoing process of improving how organisations work. From reducing case resolution times and strengthening customer service capability, to modernising manufacturing systems, developing API-led infrastructure, and supporting more effective professional training, the achievements highlighted this year reflect the importance of practical, measurable innovation.Business Awards UK congratulates the winners and finalists for their commitment to delivering meaningful digital progress. Their work demonstrates how thoughtful technology adoption can help organisations scale more effectively, improve service quality, strengthen client relationships, and create more resilient systems for the future.

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