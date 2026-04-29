Keeta Powers Jeddah-Born White Heart’s Delivery Success

From In-Store Favorite to 450 Daily Orders on Keeta

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- White Heart, one of Jeddah’s most recognized premium dessert brands, has successfully scaled its delivery business market through its exclusive partnership with Keeta, marking its first-ever entry into delivery.

Within weeks of joining Keeta, White Heart recorded approximately 450 daily orders, positioning it among the top-performing dessert brands on the platform and marking a significant milestone in its growth journey.

This reflects how digital platforms are enabling Saudi-born brands to grow rapidly while maintaining quality and brand identity.

Founded in 2020, White Heart built a loyal following through its high-quality cookies, specialty coffee, and carefully curated in-store experience. Despite rising demand for delivery, the brand deliberately chose to focus on dine-in and takeaway, prioritizing product integrity and customer experience.

“We were very selective about entering delivery,” said Hesham Badreig, ”Owner” of White Heart. “Our priority has always been quality and consistency. Keeta gave us the confidence to take that step without compromising the experience our customers expect.”

This milestone was enabled through close collaboration with Keeta, whose partner-first approach and operational expertise supported White Heart in building a tailored delivery model aligned with its premium positioning.

Through structured onboarding, delivery-optimized menu engineering, and specialized packaging solutions, Keeta ensured that White Heart’s signature products maintained their quality from kitchen to customer. The brand also benefited from premium in-app visibility, unlocking access to new customer segments.

“At Keeta, we are committed to empowering local Saudi brands with the tools, technology, and operational support needed to grow sustainably,” said Andrew Han, Head of City Operations at Keeta. “White Heart is a strong example of how premium homegrown concepts can successfully scale through delivery while maintaining their brand identity and quality standards.”

The surge in demand has not only driven digital growth but also supported White Heart’s physical expansion, with the brand growing from three to four locations across Jeddah.

The partnership reflects a broader shift in Saudi Arabia’s food and beverage sector, where premium local brands are increasingly embracing digital platforms to unlock new revenue streams and scale their operations.

As Keeta continues expanding its network of restaurant partners across the Kingdom, it is playing a key role in enabling SMEs to digitize, grow, and compete. This contributes to Saudi Arabia’s evolving digital economy and supports Vision 2030 objectives.

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