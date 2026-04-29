HIPTHER Positions Vilnius at the Centre of Europe’s Fintech Growth with New Annual Fintech Summit

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the successful debut of HIPTHER Baltics: Vilnius 2026, HIPTHER is proud to announce the transformation of its Vilnius event into the HIPTHER Fintech Summit , a new annual pan-European gathering dedicated to fintech innovation, regulation, payments infrastructure, digital banking, compliance, and financial technology growth.Hosted each year in Vilnius, the Summit is designed to unite fintech leaders, regulators, banking innovators, investors, infrastructure providers, and high-growth technology companies in one of Europe’s most dynamic and fast-rising fintech capitals.The announcement follows a strong first edition of HIPTHER Baltics: Vilnius, where speakers and delegates explored Lithuania’s evolving regulatory landscape, open banking leadership, MiCA readiness, next-generation payments, blockchain infrastructure, AI in finance, and the future of cross-border digital services.Why Vilnius, Why NowOver the last decade, Lithuania has emerged as one of Europe’s most ambitious fintech ecosystems, attracting international payment institutions, EMI leaders, blockchain businesses, challenger banking operations, and compliance-focused innovators.With a progressive regulatory environment, world-class talent, strong digital infrastructure, and strategic access to European markets, Vilnius has become a natural meeting point for the future of finance.The new HIPTHER Fintech Summit aims to accelerate that momentum by creating a boutique, high-value annual platform where real decision-makers meet to exchange ideas, build partnerships, and shape the next era of European financial innovation.What the HIPTHER Fintech Summit Will CoverAttendees can expect deep-dive discussions across topics, including:Open Banking & A2A PaymentsCross-Border Financial InfrastructureEMI & Digital Banking GrowthMiCA, AML & Regulatory ReadinessEmbedded Finance & B2B PaymentsAI in Financial ServicesBlockchain & TokenisationCybersecurity & Fraud PreventionFintech Investment & Scale-Up StrategyA Boutique Summit for Serious Industry Dialogue & NetworkingTrue to HIPTHER’s established event DNA, the Summit will prioritise quality over crowd size — bringing together senior professionals in a premium environment built for meaningful networking, practical insight, and long-term business value.Zoltán Tűndik, Co-Founder & Head of Business at HIPTHER, commented:"Vilnius has proven to be the perfect home for this vision. By launching the HIPTHER Fintech Summit, we are establishing a dedicated annual anchor for the European fintech community to gather, collaborate, and navigate the complex but exciting intersection of technology and regulation in a city that truly lives and breathes innovation."Looking AheadThe inaugural official edition of the HIPTHER Fintech Summit will take place in Vilnius in 2027, with dates and early registration details to be announced soon.Keep an eye out for dates at the official website of HIPTHER Events and follow HIPTHER (LinkedIn, Facebook) and @hipther_agency (Instagram) for updates.About HIPTHERHIPTHER is a leading boutique media and events brand connecting leaders across iGaming, fintech, blockchain, AI, compliance, and emerging technology sectors through premium conferences, expert content, and high-value networking experiences across Europe.

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