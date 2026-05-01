Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Nirmala Kishun of Dr. Kishun Consulting Group Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

APOLLO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Nirmala Kishun, MD, has never questioned her calling. “It’s actually the only thing I was ever certain of in my life,” she shares. Her journey, which began in Guyana where doctors were paid in mangoes and chickens, now finds her at the intersection of hands-on medicine, healthcare leadership, and innovative consulting. As the founder of Kishun Consulting and a practicing internal medicine physician with fifteen years of experience, Dr. Kishun knows firsthand what the American healthcare system gets right and what it’s getting very wrong.

Redefining Primary Care: From Checklists to Connection

While many of her peers have chosen a specialized path, Dr. Kishun has always found her home in primary care and internal medicine. “I’m a self-proclaimed nerd,” she laughs. What keeps her grounded is the intellectual rigor and personal connection that comes from diagnosing complex cases and being the “detective” for her patients. But as medicine has become more and more corporatized, she’s watching the art of healing get buried under administrative checklists and technology-driven mandates.

According to Dr. Kishun, “We’ve let executives and administrators take too much control over clinical decisions. Doctors have become like factory workers, moving patients through an assembly line model that benefits no one.” She’s adamant that real change will only come when medical professionals reclaim their role as decision-makers and when patients demand to be treated as individuals and not as data points.

A Practical Response to Systemic Pressures

With insurance companies and payers imposing ever-tighter time restrictions, Dr. Kishun has developed a pragmatic approach to quality care. Through the Dr. Kishun Consulting Group, she works directly with healthcare organizations and policymakers to design outcome-based models that reward real results, not rushed visits. She advocates for team-based care, where nurses, medical assistants, care coordinators, and yes, even technology, work together to keep the patient at the center of the experience.

“The idea is not to replace the doctor with AI or robots, but to surround the patient with a care team that extends my eyes and ears,” she explains. Tools like ELLI (an interactive robot that checks in on isolated seniors) help address loneliness and medication adherence — not as a substitute for human interaction, but as an added layer of support. “Robots will never be a panacea, but they can make a difference for seniors with limited social connections.”

Back to Basics and Forward to Innovation

Dr. Kishun is clear-eyed about the limits of technology. She advocates for wellness over widgets, pushing for integrated nutrition, stress management, and community resource partnerships as foundational elements of real healthcare. She’s currently piloting collaborations with nutritionists and food banks to customize meals for seniors on fixed incomes, ensuring that chronic illness treatment can start at the dinner table, not just in the pharmacy.

One project she’s particularly proud of is the development of multidisciplinary care visits. Rather than sending a patient to four different specialists with no coordination, Dr. Kishun is working to bring those experts together, either virtually or in-person, to co-create a single, unified care plan. “Patients receive clarity, doctors are able to actually communicate, and everyone saves time. It’s so simple yet revolutionary for chronic disease management.”

From Guyana to Florida: A Perspective Driven by Humanity

Dr. Kishun’s background has shaped her philosophy. She’s treated everyone from millionaires to those with nothing to give but a homemade meal. “The one thing that unites all of us is the human spirit. Wherever I practiced, it is crystal clear to me that true medicine is about connection, dignity, and understanding the patient beyond the chart.”

She’s blunt about the existing system’s shortcomings. “Healthcare in America is broken. The check-box mentality leaves rare disease patients lost for years. Profit motives strip the art from medicine, and the persistent focus on productivity squeezes out the time required for real prevention.”

Yet, Dr. Kishun is optimistic. She points to a growing grassroots movement: physicians converting traditional practices to wellness-focused clinics, organizations building in nutrition counseling, and patients advocating for more holistic models. Dr. Kishun Consulting Group was founded to help groups bridge these gaps with practical programs and policy change.

A New Age of Medicine

Dr. Kishun is determined to be a loud, clear voice for medicine that is smarter, kinder, and more connected. “We need to return to basics, good food, good sleep, less stress, and use technology thoughtfully as support, not as a substitute.”

Her message resonates across communities: “It takes a village to manage one patient. Let’s build that village together.”

About Dr. Kishun Consulting

Dr. Kishun Consulting partners with healthcare providers, organizations, and community health centers to develop patient-centered care models, innovative leadership strategies, and outcome-driven programs that put the human element back at the heart of medicine. Dr. Kishun’s vision is a healthcare system in which prevention is the standard, not the exception; where clinicians rediscover the art of medicine, and patients are seen, heard, and truly cared for.

Close Up Radio recently featured Dr. Nirmala Kishun, internal medicine and founder of the Dr. Kishun Consulting Group, in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Monday April 27th at 1pm Eastern, and on Friday May 1st at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-internal-medicine/id1785721253?i=1000764199838

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-internal-medicine-physician-dr-nirmala-kishun-of-dr-kishun-consulting-group-331902673

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0ROSJvj7g8zFFSxiqFQgy0

For more information about Dr. Nirmala Kishun, please visit https://www.KishunConsulting.com/

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