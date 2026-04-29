DBMM GROUP LAUNCHES NEW CORPORATE WEBSITE AS DIGITAL CLARITY PREPARES BRAND EVOLUTION FOR THE AI-DRIVEN ADVISORY ERA

Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. (DBMM) is a fully reporting and fully compliant US public company that trades on the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Market

New digital presence signals accelerating transformation of DBMM and its flagship subsidiary into a modern, AI-augmented management consultancy

Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMM)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. ("DBMM" or "the Company"), the fully reporting and fully compliant US public holding company trading on the OTC Markets, today announces the launch of its redesigned corporate website at www.dbmmgroup.com. The new site marks a visible and deliberate step in the Company's ongoing transformation, one that is being executed in parallel with a significant brand evolution at its 100%-owned operating subsidiary, Digital Clarity ("DC").

The website relaunch is more than cosmetic. It is the outward signal of a company that has completed the structural foundations of its pivot and is now presenting itself to the world with the clarity, authority, and ambition that its new positioning demands.

A Company Transformed

DBMM has navigated a disciplined and well-documented transformation, from a commoditised digital marketing agency to what management believes is one of the most differentiated advisory offerings available to B2B technology scale-ups today. That journey is reflected in every element of the new digital presence.

The Company's flagship subsidiary, Digital Clarity, operates as an AI-augmented management consultancy, combining two decades of deep B2B go-to-market expertise with proprietary AI capability, most notably the Digital Clarity Intelligence Engine (DCIE), its bespoke AI-powered GTM operating platform built from the ground up for B2B scale-ups and investor-backed businesses.

The new DBMM website articulates this evolution with precision. It is designed to speak to two distinct audiences simultaneously: the institutional and retail investor community that requires credibility, transparency, and evidence of execution; and the enterprise clients and strategic partners that engage with Digital Clarity for high-complexity, high-value commercial engagements.

Digital Clarity Brand Relaunch: Coming Shortly

The corporate website launch is the first of two major milestones. DBMM is pleased to confirm that a comprehensive brand relaunch for Digital Clarity itself is in active development and will be announced in the near term.

The new Digital Clarity brand and digital presence has been built to reflect an important reality: the management consultancy of 2026 must be something fundamentally different from what that phrase has historically implied. It must combine human judgment, accountability, and genuine strategic expertise with the precision and velocity that AI-enabled platforms can deliver.

Reggie James, COO and Executive Director of DBMM and Founder of Digital Clarity, commented: "The world does not need another firm claiming to do AI. It needs firms that can actually deploy it with intelligence, discipline, and measurable commercial impact. The new Digital Clarity brand is built entirely around that proposition. When we launch it, the market will see a consultancy that looks, sounds, and operates like the modern advisory firm it actually is."

The Market Moment Is Now

The timing of these developments is not coincidental. The global AI consulting services market is projected to grow from approximately $14 billion in 2026 to over $116 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate of more than 26%. Separately, a 2026 survey of approximately 2,400 executives conducted by Boston Consulting Group found that companies expect to double their AI spending this year, with the proportion of revenues allocated to AI rising from 0.8% to approximately 1.7%. Critically, the same research found that a large majority of CEOs now own AI decisions directly, up from a fraction of that figure a year earlier.

The overall management consulting market is equally significant. It stood at approximately $1.11 trillion in 2026 and is projected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2030. The subset of that market focused on AI-enabled advisory is the fastest-growing segment within it.

DBMM and Digital Clarity are deliberately positioned at the intersection of these two growth vectors. The Company's advisory model does not attempt to replace human intelligence with automation. It amplifies it. That distinction is becoming more commercially valuable, not less, as organisations grow frustrated with AI-driven outputs that lack accountability, context, and genuine strategic depth.

Execution in Progress

With the second half of the year expected to reflect the full impact of the Company's restructured commercial model, the Company's two senior hires, its Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Customer and Revenue Operations, a former high-performing Gartner executive, are both fully integrated and contributing to live client engagements and new business development.

The DCIE platform continues active real-world testing, with performance data and user feedback being systematically incorporated into its development cycle. The platform's eight-pillar GTM scoring framework and interactive intelligence layer represent a proprietary commercial asset with no comparable offering in the market at DBMM's scale.

James added: "The new website is the beginning of a new chapter in how the world sees DBMM and Digital Clarity. The structural work is done. The team is in place. The platform is live. What comes next is the story being told in revenue and recognition."

Investor Information

DBMM is a fully reporting and fully compliant SEC company, listed on the OTC Markets. Management remains committed to its established practice of regular, substantive shareholder communication, and invites all stakeholders to visit the new corporate website and review the Company's most recent filings on EDGAR.

Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc.

600 Third Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10016 Investor

Relations: info@dbmmgroup.com

Tel: +1 646 722 2706

Web: www.dbmmgroup.com Digital Clarity: www.digital-clarity.com

SAFE HARBOUR PROVISIONS

The foregoing contains certain predictive statements that relate to future events or future business and financial performance. Such statements can only be predictions, and the actual events or results may differ from those discussed due to, among other things, those risks described in DBMM's reports filed with the SEC. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. This document is published solely for information purposes and is not to be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any state. Past performance does not guarantee future performance. Additional information is available upon request.

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