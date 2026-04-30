5G Network Slicing For Mission-Critical Operations Market Leading Firms and Their Market Positioning

5G Network Slicing For Mission-Critical Operations Market Competitor Analysis 2026

The Business Research Company's 5G Network Slicing For Mission-Critical Operations (Ops) Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The 5G network slicing for mission-critical operations market is dominated by a mix of global telecommunications equipment providers, network infrastructure vendors, and specialized software and cloud platform companies. Companies are focusing on advanced network virtualization technologies, software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV), ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC) capabilities, and secure end-to-end slice management frameworks to strengthen market presence and support critical applications across industries. Emphasis on network reliability, latency optimization, security compliance, and seamless orchestration across multi-access edge computing environments remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving telecommunications and digital infrastructure sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The 5G Network Slicing For Mission-Critical Operations Market?

•According to our research, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The networks division of the company, which is directly involved in the 5G network slicing for mission-critical operations market, provides a wide range of 5G radio access network solutions, core network platforms, network slicing management systems, and orchestration software that support ultra-reliable low-latency communication, secure connectivity, and critical enterprise and public safety applications environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The 5G Network Slicing For Mission-Critical Operations Market?

Major companies operating in the 5G network slicing for mission-critical operations market are Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation, Mavenir Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Rakuten Symphony Pte. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Ciena Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, Wipro Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Amdocs Limited, Netcracker Technology Corporation, Ribbon Communications Inc.

How Concentrated Is The 5G Network Slicing For Mission-Critical Operations Market?

•The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 21% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by complex network infrastructure requirements, evolving 5G standards and interoperability challenges, high capital investment needs, and the critical importance of reliability, security, and low-latency performance in mission-critical operations environments. Leading players such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation, Mavenir Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, and Qualcomm Incorporated hold notable market shares through diversified 5G infrastructure portfolios, advanced network slicing and orchestration platforms, strong RAN and core network capabilities, global telecom operator partnerships, and continuous innovation in virtualization, edge computing, and ultra-reliable low-latency communication technologies. As demand for mission-critical connectivity across industries such as public safety, transportation, defense, and industrial automation continues to grow, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional network expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oTelefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (4%)

oHuawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (3%)

oNokia Corporation (3%)

oZTE Corporation (3%)

oCisco Systems Inc. (2%)

oSamsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (2%)

oNEC Corporation (1%)

oMavenir Systems Inc. (1%)

oIntel Corporation (1%)

oQualcomm Incorporated (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The 5G Network Slicing For Mission-Critical Operations Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the 5G network slicing for mission-critical operations market include Ericsson AB, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Ciena Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Marvell Technology Inc., Analog Devices Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Keysight Technologies Inc., Spirent Communications plc, Amdocs Limited, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Technologies Inc., and Rakuten Symphony Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers Or Distributors In The 5G Network Slicing For Mission-Critical Operations Market?

•Major wholesalers or distributors in the 5G network slicing for mission-critical operations market include Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., Ingram Micro Inc., TD SYNNEX Corporation, ScanSource Inc., Westcon-Comstor, Exclusive Networks SA, ALSO Holding AG, Esprinet S.p.A., Bechtle AG, Redington Limited, Mindware FZ LLC, Logicom Public Limited, Synnex Corporation, EET Group A/S, ASBIS Enterprises PLC, and Agilitas IT Solutions.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The 5G Network Slicing For Mission-Critical Operations Market?

•Major end users in the 5G network slicing for mission-critical operations market include Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., T-Mobile US Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, Deutsche Telekom AG, Orange S.A., Telefónica S.A., BT Group plc, China Mobile Limited, China Telecom Corporation Limited, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., NTT Docomo Inc., Telstra Corporation Limited, Rogers Communications Inc., Swisscom AG, KT Corporation, Saudi Telecom Company, e&, Singtel, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, and Telenor Group.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Edge-enabled network slicing platforms are transforming the 5G network slicing for mission-critical operations market by reducing latency, enabling real-time processing, and improving reliability for high-priority applications.

•Example: In May 2025, e& launched a 5G network slicing solution for enterprise customers integrating Qualcomm-powered edge AI and Ericsson dual-band radios.

•Its real-time edge analytics and dedicated slice allocation enhance network performance, support industrial automation, and enable smart city mission-critical operations.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Cloud-Native And Software-Defined Architectures Driving Advanced Network Slicing Capabilities

•Expanding 5G Network Slicing In Public Safety Enabling Mission-Critical Connectivity Advancements

•Expanding Secure And Isolated 5G Network Slicing Enhancing Mission-Critical Communications

•Innovating End-To-End Network Slice Visibility Improving Monitoring, Control, And Performance Assurance

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