The unbreakable Roman Oleksiv,who survived the 2022 shelling of Vinnytsia, has received an apartment from Rinat Akhmetov

Roman Oleksiv and his father

Roman Oleksiv, whose story of resilience moved the world, received an apartment from Rinat Akhmetov, Founder of the Foundation and President of FC Shakhtar.

The apartment is amazing. I love how much space there is! Being on the top floor means it’s quiet, so I can practice the accordion without disturbing anyone. It’s perfect.” — Roman Oleksiv

KYIV, місто Київ, UKRAINE, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roman Oleksiv, a boy whose story has become a symbol of resilience and has deeply moved Ukraine and the world, has received his own home from Rinat Akhmetov, the Founder of the Foundation and President of Shakhtar Football Club. For the family, having their own apartment is a chance to once again feel the warmth of a real home after loss and hardship, and to begin a new life.At just seven years old, Roman miraculously survived a russian missile strike on Vinnytsia that tragically claimed his mother’s life and left him with severe burns. He has since undergone 36 surgeries and an incredibly difficult rehabilitation, yet he never gave up. Today, the boy stands as a true symbol of Ukrainian strength. He continues his recovery, excels in his studies, and remains active in music and dance.Akhmetov’s gesture, carried out through his Foundation, is not only an act of charity but also an investment in the future of a boy who has turned irreparable trauma into a testament to collective courage. Natalya Yemchenko, Member of the Supervisory Board of the Foundation, expressed her joy in supporting such a determined child who, despite physical and emotional trauma, continues to pursue his dreams and passions.Recently, 11-year-old Roman Oleksiv completed his first 5 km run as part of the Boston Marathon. He dedicated this achievement to supporting children affected by russia’s war against Ukraine.Roman is also a socially active international ambassador. In 2022, he met with Pope Francis. In 2025, he addressed the European Parliament and was honored with the presidential award “Future of Ukraine.” In 2026, he received the international Cinema for Peace Honorary Dove Award. Roman’s journey is also documented in Evgeny Afineevsky’s major film, Children on Fire.Despite all the hardships he has faced, Roman keeps moving forward, proving that life is stronger than war.

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