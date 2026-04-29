The unbreakable Roman Oleksiv,who survived the 2022 shelling of Vinnytsia, has received an apartment from Rinat Akhmetov
Roman Oleksiv, whose story of resilience moved the world, received an apartment from Rinat Akhmetov, Founder of the Foundation and President of FC Shakhtar.
At just seven years old, Roman miraculously survived a russian missile strike on Vinnytsia that tragically claimed his mother’s life and left him with severe burns. He has since undergone 36 surgeries and an incredibly difficult rehabilitation, yet he never gave up. Today, the boy stands as a true symbol of Ukrainian strength. He continues his recovery, excels in his studies, and remains active in music and dance.
Akhmetov’s gesture, carried out through his Foundation, is not only an act of charity but also an investment in the future of a boy who has turned irreparable trauma into a testament to collective courage. Natalya Yemchenko, Member of the Supervisory Board of the Foundation, expressed her joy in supporting such a determined child who, despite physical and emotional trauma, continues to pursue his dreams and passions.
Recently, 11-year-old Roman Oleksiv completed his first 5 km run as part of the Boston Marathon. He dedicated this achievement to supporting children affected by russia’s war against Ukraine.
Roman is also a socially active international ambassador. In 2022, he met with Pope Francis. In 2025, he addressed the European Parliament and was honored with the presidential award “Future of Ukraine.” In 2026, he received the international Cinema for Peace Honorary Dove Award. Roman’s journey is also documented in Evgeny Afineevsky’s major film, Children on Fire.
Despite all the hardships he has faced, Roman keeps moving forward, proving that life is stronger than war.
Olga Nosyk
Rinat Akhmetov Foundation
onosyk@fdu.org.ua
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.