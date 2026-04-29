Closing the Loop – Integrated Waste Gas & Water Treatment Solutions at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2026

Driving sustainable semiconductor manufacturing: DAS Environmental Experts engages with international partners at SEMICON SEA

DAS Environmental Experts presents its latest sustainable technologies at SEMICON SEA 2026 (May 5–7, MITEC, Booth 1174).

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DAS Environmental Experts presents its latest sustainable technologies at SEMICON SEA 2026 (May 5–7, MITEC, Booth 1174). The focus is on closing resource loops in semiconductor manufacturing through integrated waste gas and water treatment.Integrated environmental technologies for next-generation fabsDAS Environmental Experts demonstrates how point-of-use waste gas treatment can be seamlessly combined with advanced water recycling to create an integrated solution. This approach reduces both resource consumption and emissions, actively supporting closed-loop concepts for water and materials.By strategically linking waste gas and wastewater management, the company enables measurable efficiency and sustainability gains directly at the source. DAS Environmental Experts provides a comprehensive range of point-of-use (POU) and end-of-pipe solutions, all tailored to specific customer requirements. This holistic strategy reflects the growing industry imperative for integrated waste and water management in modern semiconductor fabs.Reliable waste gas treatment: LARCH PLUS DUOThe LARCH PLUS DUO is engineered for maximum operational reliability. This burn-dry system is specifically designed to treat waste gases from MOCVD processes for LEDs, μLEDs and GaN, as well as from EUV processes, directly at the point of use.It combines two fully independent units running in parallel. Intelligent piping and internal data exchange provide full redundancy and ensure continuous operation, even during maintenance or in the event of a malfunction on one side.The system operates without fresh water, generates no wastewater, and minimizes environmental impact with zero CO₂ emissions and low NOx emissions.Resource Recovery & Water RecyclingThe company also highlights solutions for material recovery and water reuse. By treating wastewater from grinding and abatement processes, valuable materials like gallium, germanium, and copper are recovered. The modular design allows easy integration into existing fabs and supports retrofit applications, helping operators improve environmental performance while reducing dependency on primary raw materials.Expert presentationAs part of the conference program, Falk Allmrodt (Key Account Manager) will present "Raising CF₄ Abatement Efficiency Standards in Semiconductor Manufacturing: Beyond Industry Benchmarks" on Thursday, May 7, at 14:55 hrs (Novel 1, Level 1A).The team welcomes visitors at Booth 1174 to discuss innovative paths to sustainable manufacturing.About DAS Environmental ExpertsDAS Environmental Experts (DAS EE) is a leading international provider of comprehensive environmental technology solutions in the fields of waste gas and water treatment. Founded in Dresden, Germany, in 1991, the company supports industrial enterprises worldwide in safely treating emissions, using resources efficiently and reliably complying with environmental standards.With 950+ employees and locations in nine countries, the DAS Group combines global expertise with local presence. These solutions, developed and manufactured in Germany, stand for the highest quality and technological innovation.As one of the top three companies in waste gas treatment, DAS EE offers the semiconductor industry unique, integrated solutions combining waste gas and wastewater treatment.The company’s portfolio encompasses plants, system solutions and services across the entire process chain—from planning and implementation through to operation. Enhanced by digital solutions, the technologies ensure maximum efficiency and reliable operations.Its customers include companies from the semiconductor, LED, solar, chemical, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and food industries. The range of services is complemented by Innovation and Support Centers (ISC) in Dresden, Taiwan and the USA.

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