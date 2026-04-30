Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies Market Competitive Insights into Key Industry Players

Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market is dominated by a mix of global pharmaceutical companies and specialized biotechnology developers. Companies are focusing on advanced antibody engineering platforms, next-generation monoclonal antibody therapies, biosimilar development strategies, and enhanced clinical trial pipelines to strengthen market presence and expand treatment efficacy across oncology and autoimmune disease indications. Emphasis on targeted B-cell depletion mechanisms, improved safety profiles, and regulatory-compliant biologics manufacturing remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving biopharmaceutical therapeutics sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies Market?

•According to our research, Novartis AG led global sales in 2024 with a 36% market share. The oncology and immunology therapeutics division of the company, which is directly involved in the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market, provides a wide range of monoclonal antibody therapies, targeted biologics, and specialty immunotherapy solutions that support treatment of B-cell malignancies and autoimmune disorders applications environment.

Who Are The Major Players In The Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies Market?

Major companies operating in the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market are Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., TG Therapeutics, Pfizer Inc., Genmab A/S, AbbVie Inc., Celltrion Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Biocon Biologics Ltd., mAbxience, Amgen Biologics Pvt. Ltd., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Hetero Biopharma Ltd., Innovent Biologics, Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, and Lupin Limited.

How Concentrated Is The Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies Market?

•The market is highly concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 81% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects strong barriers to entry driven by complex biologics development requirements, stringent clinical trial and regulatory approval processes, high R&D investment needs, and the critical importance of safety, efficacy, and manufacturing scalability in anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody therapeutics environments. Leading players such as Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., TG Therapeutics, Pfizer Inc., Genmab A/S, AbbVie Inc., Celltrion Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Sandoz International GmbH. hold notable market shares through diversified monoclonal antibody portfolios, established clinical development pipelines, global biologics manufacturing capabilities, strong regulatory approval track records, and continuous investment in next-generation anti-CD20 therapies and biosimilars. As demand for targeted B-cell depletion therapies continues to grow across oncology and autoimmune indications, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and biosimilar expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oNovartis AG (36%)

oF. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (32%)

oTG Therapeutics (3%)

oPfizer Inc. (2%)

oGenmab A/S (2%)

oAbbVie Inc. (2%)

oCelltrion Inc. (1%)

oDr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (1%)

oTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (1%)

oSandoz International GmbH (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market include Genentech Inc., Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co. Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Celltrion Inc., Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd., WuXi Biologics, Lonza Group AG, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Sino Biological Inc., and Abcam plc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers Or Distributors In The Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies Market?

•Major wholesalers or distributors in the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market include McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Medline Industries LP, Owens & Minor Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Movianto International BV, Phoenix Group Holdings, Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd., Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. Ltd., Zuellig Pharma Holdings Pte. Ltd., DKSH Holding Ltd., NEUCA S.A., Uniphar Group plc, PHOENIX Healthcare Distribution Ltd., Cencora, and Kohlpharma GmbH.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies Market?

•Major end users in the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market include Kaiser Permanente, Mount Sinai Health System, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Fortis Healthcare Limited, Narayana Health, Samsung Medical Center, and Sheba Medical Center.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Combination immunotherapy approaches are transforming the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market by enhancing anti-tumor efficacy, improving immune response activation, and enabling more durable treatment outcomes in hematological malignancies.

•Example: In February 2026, ImmunityBio, Inc. initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating a chemotherapy-free combination of CAR-NK cell therapy, ANKTIVA, and rituximab for indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

•Its integration of CAR-NK cells with anti-CD20 antibodies, enhanced antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, and improved tumor-targeting capabilities enable deeper and more sustained responses, support outpatient treatment approaches, and advance innovation in immuno-oncology therapies.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Next-Generation Anti-CD20 Antibodies Enhancing Efficacy and Treatment Convenience

•Expanded Indications for B-Cell Targeted Therapies Improving Clinical Outcomes

•Advanced B-Cell Depletion Therapies Setting New Standards in Autoimmune Disease Treatment

•Optimized Dosing and Novel Delivery Formats Enhancing Patient Access and Adherence

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