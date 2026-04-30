What Strategies Are Companies Using in the Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market

The Business Research Company’s Intravenous Immunoglobulin Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Intravenous Immunoglobulin Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The intravenous immunoglobulin market is dominated by a mix of global biopharmaceutical companies and specialized plasma-derived therapy manufacturers. Companies are focusing on advanced plasma fractionation technologies, high-purity immunoglobulin production, enhanced viral inactivation and safety processes, and diversified product formulations to strengthen market presence and ensure reliable supply for immunodeficiency and autoimmune disease treatments. Emphasis on plasma donor network expansion, regulatory compliance, and long-term clinical efficacy remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving plasma-derived therapeutics sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market?

•According to our research, CSL Behring led global sales in 2024 with a 11% market share. The company’s immunoglobulin therapies segment, which is directly involved in the intravenous immunoglobulin market, provides a comprehensive portfolio of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) products, plasma-derived biologics, and specialty immune globulin formulations that support the treatment of primary immunodeficiency disorders, autoimmune diseases, and inflammatory conditions, while ensuring high purity, efficacy, and patient safety across diverse clinical applications.

Who Are The Major Players In The Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market?

Major companies operating in the intravenous immunoglobulin market are CSL Behring, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Grifols S.A., Octapharma AG, Kedrion SpA, Biotest AG, LFB Biotechnologies SAS, Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., Prothya Biosolutions B.V., ADMA Biologics Inc., and Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market?

•The market is fairly concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 35% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects high barriers to entry driven by complex plasma fractionation processes, stringent regulatory approval requirements, significant capital investment in manufacturing infrastructure, and the critical importance of safety, purity, and supply reliability in intravenous immunoglobulin therapies environments. Leading players such as CSL Behring, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Grifols S.A., Octapharma AG, Kedrion SpA, Biotest AG, ADMA Biologics Inc., LFB Biotechnologies SAS, Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., and Prothya Biosolutions B.V. hold notable market shares through diversified intravenous immunoglobulin portfolios, established plasma collection and fractionation networks, global distribution capabilities, and continuous investment in immunoglobulin purification and safety enhancement technologies. As demand for immunoglobulin therapies continues to grow across immunodeficiency, autoimmune, and inflammatory indications, strategic collaborations, capacity expansion, and product innovation are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oCSL Behring (11%)

oTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (5%)

oGrifols S.A. (5%)

oOctapharma AG (5%)

oKedrion SpA (3%)

oBiotest AG (2%)

oADMA Biologics Inc. (2%)

oLFB Biotechnologies SAS (1%)

oHualan Biological Engineering Inc. (1%)

oProthya Biosolutions B.V. (0.3%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the intravenous immunoglobulin market include CSL Behring LLC, Grifols S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Octapharma AG, Kedrion Biopharma Inc., Bio Products Laboratory, LFB S.A., China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., Biotest AG, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Johnson & Johnson, Roche Holding AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, Merck KGaA, Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd., Green Cross Corporation, Kamada Ltd., and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers Or Distributors In The Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market?

•Major wholesalers or distributors in the intravenous immunoglobulin market include McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Cencora Inc., Owens & Minor Inc., Medipal Holdings Corporation, Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd., Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. Ltd., Phoenix Pharmahandel GmbH & Co. KG, Zuellig Pharma Holdings Pte. Ltd., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Movianto GmbH, CuraScript SD, Uniphar Group plc, Nipro Corporation, H. D. Smith, Morris & Dickson Co. LLC, and Onco360.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market?

•Major end users in the intravenous immunoglobulin market include Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Medanta The Medicity, Mount Sinai Health System, Kaiser Permanente, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Multi-indication intravenous immunoglobulin therapies are transforming the intravenous immunoglobulin market by expanding therapeutic applications across neuromuscular and immunodeficiency disorders and improving clinical outcomes.

•Example: In January 2024, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company launched Gammagard Liquid, a multi-indication IVIG therapy for CIDP, MMN, and primary immunodeficiency.

•Its induction and maintenance dosing regimen, supported by clinical evidence from the ADVANCE-CIDP 2 study, improves functional outcomes, enhances treatment consistency, and supports safer, more effective long-term disease management.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Enhancing Quality and Safety in IVIG Therapies

•Chromatography and Viral Inactivation Techniques Improving Product Safety and Risk Reduction

•Expanded Indications Increasing Therapeutic Reach in Rare and Immunodeficiency Disorders

•Integrated Distribution Models Enhancing Access and Market Penetration



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