Award-winning crime writer unveils new novel, book tour – preorders now open

"Seven Angels" by Keith Roysdon, now available for pre-order

Keith Roysdon’s crime novel "Seven Angels" arrives June 1, 2026. A coroner probes a boy’s death, uncovering crime, corruption, and danger in a small town.

Keith Roysdon is a masterful storyteller, and I was absolutely spellbound by 'Seven Angels,'” — author Julia Dahl

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning writer and career journalist Keith Roysdon announces the upcoming release of his new crime novel, " Seven Angels ." The book will be released on paperback on June 1, 2026, with pre-orders now available wherever books are sold. A summer book tour and public readings are also planned.Seven Angels follows Gloria Shepherd, who returns to her small Southern hometown after her father’s death to help run the family funeral home. When she is unexpectedly drawn into the role of county coroner, Gloria begins investigating the death of a young boy, an inquiry that leads her into a dangerous web involving a pill-pushing doctor, white supremacist groups, a corrupt sheriff, and a ruthless Russian human trafficker pursuing a girl from Ukraine.Acquired by Constellate Publishing in 2026, the novel won the 2021 Hugh Holton Award for "Best Unpublished Novel" from Mystery Writers on America, Midwest. It has also drawn praise from advance readers, who have called it “a gripping, riveting read” and “a white-knuckle ride of a thriller.”PRAISE FOR SEVEN ANGELS“Keith Roysdon is a masterful storyteller, and I was absolutely spellbound by 'Seven Angels,'” said author Julia Dahl ("I Dreamed of Falling," "The Missing Hours").“Set in a small Tennessee town beset by criminals – some petty, some monstrous – this tense, vivid thriller is wildly engaging from start to finish.”“Both tough and tender, 'Seven Angels' is a compelling story of a not-so-innocent small town and its secrets. Keith Roysdon’s characters could make me smile on one page and have me worried on the next. That’s the mark of a smart writer and an intriguing crime novel,” says Ken Jaworowski, Edgar-nominated author of "Small Town Sins" and "What About the Bodies."Emily J. Edwards, author of the "Girl Friday" series of mysteries, says, “Starting with the meticulous foundation of a fully realized small town in Tennessee, Keith Roysdon has pulled off an immaculate feat with 'Seven Angels'.”CONSTELLATE PUBLISHING | BOOK TOUR"Seven Angels" is published by Constellate Publishing, an imprint of Constellate Creatives, an international marketing and communications agency. Constellate Publishing’s 2026 lineup includes: "You Know Everything" by Melanie Schuler (ISBN-13: 979-8992742244), "Seven Angels" by Keith Roysdon (ISBN-13: 9798992742237), and "Happily After Ever" by Jill Blocker (ISBN-13: 979899274220).An upcoming book tour will feature both Roysdon and Blocker at appearances in the Midwest, USA in July 2026. Please view the event calendar for more details.About Keith RoysdonKeith Roysdon was for 40 years, beginning in high school, a newspaper reporter, covering crime, corruption and government in a city where the three frequently overlapped. His newspaper writing won more than 30 first-place awards in journalism competitions both statewide and national. He co-authored four award-winning true crime books with Douglas Walker, including "The Westside Park Murders," which won a first-place award from the Indiana Society of Professional Journalists.Roysdon’s short crime fiction has been published in anthologies that include, in 2026, FIGHTING WORDS, BAD DECISIONS and DAYDREAM BELIEVER. The authoritative site CrimeReads.com has published more than 70 of his pop culture articles in the past six years.

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