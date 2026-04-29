Luminox Expands Leatherback Sea Turtle Series with Monochromatic Fiberglass Watch

Leatherback Sea Turtle 0320 "The Sand Turtle" The Sand Turtle Dial

New model introduces a fiberglass-reinforced construction designed to balance strength and low weight

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luminox has introduced the “Sand Turtle”, a sand-coloured model that extends the Leatherback Sea Turtle 0320 Series with a focus on lightweight durability and legibility. A key feature of the watch is its fiberglass-reinforced case and bezel construction, developed to provide increased structural strength and impact resistance while maintaining a low overall weight.The 44 mm case and unidirectional rotating bezel are made from a fiberglass composite material, in which embedded fibers enhance rigidity without adding bulk. This approach supports one of Luminox’s core design criteria: creating watches that are robust enough for demanding environments while remaining comfortable for extended wear. The sand-coloured finish introduces a monochromatic aesthetic that differs from earlier, darker versions in the series.The Sand Turtle retains the characteristic “turtle shape” case design of the collection, including a protected crown and reinforced case structure. It is paired with a matching rubber strap and is intended for use across a range of outdoor and everyday conditions.The watch is powered by a Swiss Made RONDA 515 quartz movement and is water-resistant to 100 meters (10 ATM). It also incorporates Luminox Light Technology (LLT), using self-powered micro gas tubes to provide constant illumination for up to 25 years without requiring an external light source or battery activation. Eight LLTs on the dial ensure continuous readability, complemented by a Super-LumiNovamarker at 12 o’clock on the bezel.The Leatherback Sea Turtle 0320 Series is positioned as an entry adventure watch that combines Swiss precision with functional design and durability. The Sand Turtle continues this approach with an emphasis on material construction and reduced weight for long periods in the field.

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