Decoding the Smart Food Logistics Market: Competitive Positioning of Top Companies

The Business Research Company’s Smart Food Logistics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Smart Food Logistics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart food logistics market is characterized by the presence of global logistics providers, cold chain specialists, technology platform companies, and IoT and sensor solution providers. Companies are focusing on real-time tracking technologies, temperature-controlled transportation systems, AI-driven demand forecasting, route optimization, and blockchain-enabled traceability to strengthen market presence and ensure food safety and efficiency across supply chains. Emphasis on minimizing food waste, maintaining product quality during transit, compliance with stringent food safety regulations, and improving supply chain transparency remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving food supply chain ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Smart Food Logistics Market?

•According to our research, Zebra Technologies Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The company’s asset intelligence and tracking solutions division, which is directly involved in the smart food logistics market, provides a broad portfolio of barcode scanning, RFID tracking, real-time location systems, and supply chain visibility platforms that support inventory accuracy, cold chain monitoring, operational efficiency, and end-to-end traceability across food and beverage supply chains.

Who Are The Major Players In The Smart Food Logistics Market?

Major companies operating in the smart food logistics market are Zebra Technologies Corporation, Samsara Inc., Geotab, Digi International, Inc., Telit Cinterion, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., ORBCOMM Inc., Controlant, Americold Logistics LLC., Lineage, Inc., Teletrac Navman, Savi Technology, NewCold, Tive Inc., Roambee, Traxens, Testo SE & Co. KGaA, Monnit Corporation, Berlinger & Co. AG, Cooltrax, Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd., ELPRO-BUCHS AG, Kii Corporation, Infratab, Sonicu, LYNA LOGICS, Inc., Nuvizz.

How Concentrated Is The Smart Food Logistics Market?

•The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 11% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and operational entry barriers, driven by stringent food safety regulations, cold chain compliance requirements, increasing demand for real-time visibility, and the need for reliable connectivity and data integration across complex supply chains. Leading players such as Zebra Technologies Corporation, Samsara Inc., Geotab, Digi International, Inc., Telit Cinterion, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., ORBCOMM Inc., Controlant, Americold Logistics LLC., and Lineage, Inc. hold notable market shares through integrated logistics platforms, advanced tracking and monitoring technologies, strong partnerships with food producers and retailers, global cold storage networks, and continuous innovation in IoT-enabled visibility and supply chain optimization solutions. As demand for enhanced food safety, reduced spoilage, regulatory compliance, real-time tracking, and efficient last-mile delivery increases, technology innovation, strategic collaborations, and expansion of cold chain infrastructure are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oZebra Technologies Corporation (4%)

oSamsara Inc. (1%)

oGeotab (1%)

oDigi International, Inc. (1%)

oTelit Cinterion (1%)

oNippon Express Co., Ltd. (1%)

oORBCOMM Inc. (1%)

oControlant (0.4%)

oAmericold Logistics LLC. (0.4%)

oLineage, Inc. (0.3%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Smart Food Logistics Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the smart food logistics market include Honeywell International Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Analog Devices, Inc., 3M Company, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Corning Incorporated, and Sensirion AG.

Who Are The Leading Wholesalers Or Distributors In The Smart Food Logistics Market?

•Major wholesalers or distributors in the smart food logistics market include Sysco Corporation, US Foods Holding Corp., Performance Food Group Company, Metro AG, Bidfood, SPAR Group Ltd., Seven & I Holdings Co., Ltd., Costco Wholesale Corporation, Walmart Inc., Carrefour S.A., Albertsons Companies, Inc., and Ahold Delhaize.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Smart Food Logistics Market?

•Major end users in the smart food logistics market include Nestlé S.A., The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Unilever PLC, Danone S.A., Tyson Foods, Inc., JBS S.A., Cargill, Incorporated, Mondelez International, Inc., Kraft Heinz Company, General Mills, Inc., and Mars, Incorporated.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Technology-driven logistics solutions are transforming the smart food logistics market by enhancing supply chain efficiency, ensuring food safety, and enabling real-time visibility across temperature-sensitive supply chains.

•Example: In January 2026, Gulfood launched the gulfood logistics platform, a dedicated initiative focused on strengthening global food supply chains through advanced logistics and cold-chain solutions.

•Its emphasis on temperature-controlled transportation, real-time monitoring systems, smart warehousing, and integrated digital platforms enhances operational efficiency, minimizes food waste, ensures regulatory compliance, and supports resilient and transparent global food distribution networks.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•AI-Driven Multi-Modal Platforms Optimizing Local Delivery Networks

•Integrated Food And Beverage Logistics Solutions Enhancing Supply Chain Efficiency

•Smart Logistics Enabling Access To Premium Culinary Experiences

•Advanced Last-Mile Logistics Reducing Delivery Time And Packaging Waste

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