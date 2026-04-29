HUNTER & THE HUNTED: THE COMING STORM by Evan Lebo

Author Evan Lebo introduces a gripping story of a mysterious boy, hidden origins, and a powerful force that could change humanity’s future.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A thrilling new science fiction saga launches with Hunter & The Hunted: The Coming Storm, the first installment in the Danni Storm Trilogy by Evan Lebo. Blending suspense, action, and emotional depth, the novel introduces readers to a world of secrecy, experimentation, and a young boy whose existence challenges everything humanity understands about itself.

At the center of the story is Danni Storm, a twelve-year-old unlike any other. Born inside a classified laboratory at a secret military base, Danni was never meant to exist beyond the confines of an experiment. When those responsible for his creation realize the consequences of what they have done, they make the risky decision to help him escape. What follows is a journey of discovery, as Danni begins to uncover the truth about his origins and the extraordinary power within him.

As the narrative unfolds, it becomes clear that Danni is neither fully human nor entirely alien, but something entirely new. This revelation sets the stage for a high-stakes conflict, as governments, scientists, and unknown external forces race to find and control him. The tension builds as Danni moves from confusion and fear toward strength and determination, choosing to confront the forces pursuing him rather than to continue running.

Evan Lebo crafts a story that combines fast-paced action with deeper questions about identity, control, and what it means to be human. The concept of a child created through unknown experimentation offers a compelling lens through which to explore ethical boundaries and the consequences of scientific ambition. At the same time, the novel maintains a strong emotional core, capturing Danni’s struggle to understand himself in a world that sees him as both a threat and an opportunity.

Inspired by classic science fiction themes and modern storytelling, Lebo creates a narrative that appeals to a wide audience, from young adult readers to fans of action-driven speculative fiction. The book’s blend of mystery, suspense, and character development makes it an engaging entry point into what promises to be an expansive trilogy.

Evan Lebo emerges as a compelling voice in the science fiction genre, delivering a story that is both entertaining and thought-provoking. With Hunter & The Hunted: The Coming Storm, he sets the foundation for a series that explores power, identity, and the uncertain future of humanity.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0gd013B9

https://shop.ingramspark.com/b/084?params=xoX4Is8QAaX9wEaMwNKFdlPm0akauLvvixQfU9iBoPl

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