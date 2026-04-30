How Companies Respond to Competition in the Web 3.0 Market

Web 3.0 Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Web 3.0 Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The web 3.0 market is dominated by a mix of global blockchain platform providers, cryptocurrency exchanges, and decentralized application developers. Companies are focusing on advanced distributed ledger technologies, smart contract development, decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions, tokenization frameworks, and integration of AI and interoperability protocols to strengthen market presence and meet evolving digital ecosystem requirements. Emphasis on data ownership, security, scalability of decentralized networks, transparency in transactions, and compliance with regulatory frameworks remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving decentralized internet ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Web 3.0 Market?

•According to our research, Binance Holdings Ltd. led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The company’s digital asset trading and blockchain ecosystem division, which is directly involved in the web 3.0 market, provides a broad portfolio of cryptocurrency exchange services, decentralized finance solutions, blockchain infrastructure tools, and web 3.0 application support that enable secure transactions, digital asset management, and decentralized application development across global markets.

Who Are The Major Players In The Web 3.0 Market?

Major companies operating in the web 3.0 market are Binance Holdings Ltd., Crypto.com, Tether, OKX, Coinbase Global Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Gemini), ChainAnalysis Inc., Polygon Labs, Consensys Inc., Kraken, Ripple Labs Inc., Amazon Web Services, Oracle Corp., Sygnum Bank AG, Alchemy Insights Inc., International Business Machines, Okcoin USA Inc., Protocol Labs Inc., Decentraland, Fujitsu Ltd., Ava Labs Inc., Helium Systems Inc., Ocean Protocol Foundation Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Web 3.0 Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 9% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects evolving technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by rapid innovation in blockchain protocols, increasing adoption of decentralized applications, growing demand for digital asset infrastructure, and the need for scalable and secure web 3.0 platforms. Leading players such as Binance Holdings Ltd., Crypto.com, Tether, OKX, Coinbase Global Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Gemini), ChainAnalysis Inc., Polygon Labs, Consensys Inc., and Kraken hold notable market shares through diversified blockchain ecosystems, strong developer communities, global user bases, and continuous innovation in decentralized finance, tokenization, and web 3.0 infrastructure solutions. As demand for decentralized digital services, data ownership, and blockchain-based applications increases, product innovation, ecosystem expansion, and strategic collaborations are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oBinance Holdings Ltd. (1%)

oCrypto.com (1%)

oTether (1%)

oOKX (1%)

oCoinbase Global Inc. (1%)

oAlphabet Inc. (Gemini) (1%)

oChainAnalysis Inc. (1%)

oPolygon Labs (1%)

oConsensys Inc. (1%)

oKraken (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Web 3.0 Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the web 3.0 market include Alchemy Insights Inc., ConsenSys, Chainstack Pte Ltd., QuickNode Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Oracle Corporation, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Cloudflare Inc., and Equinix Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers Or Distributors In The Web 3.0 Market?

•Major wholesalers or distributors in the web 3.0 market include Coinbase Global Inc., Kraken, Bitstamp Ltd., Gemini Trust Company LLC, Bitfinex, KuCoin Co. Ltd., Gate.io, Bybit Fintech Limited, and Bitget Pte. Ltd.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Web 3.0 Market?

•Major end users in the web 3.0 market include Meta Platforms Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Ubisoft Entertainment SA, Electronic Arts Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Visa Inc., Mastercard Incorporated, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Shopify Inc., Nike Inc., and Reddit Inc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Strategic partnerships and ecosystem collaborations are transforming the web 3.0 market by expanding user reach, accelerating stablecoin adoption, and enabling seamless integration of decentralized finance solutions.

• Example: In January 2025, Jio Platforms Limited partnered with Polygon Labs to introduce Web3 capabilities to over 450 million users by integrating blockchain technology into its digital ecosystem.

• Its scalable blockchain infrastructure, low-cost transaction capabilities, and support for decentralized applications enable secure digital transactions, enhance data ownership, and accelerate mainstream adoption of Web3 services across large user ecosystems.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Integrated Web3 Wallets Simplifying User Onboarding and Enhancing Asset Security

•Blockchain RPC Infrastructure Supporting Scalable and High-Performance Web3 Applications

•AI-Enabled Web3 Enterprise Platforms Strengthening Compliance and User Experience

•Advanced Blockchain Platforms Accelerating Decentralized Innovation and Adoption

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